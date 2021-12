It’s official: Major Biden — Joe and Jill Biden’s rambunctious German Shepherd — will no longer live at the White House. Rather, Major, a rescue adopted by the Bidens in 2018, will live with family friends in a “quieter environment”.It’s not unfair to Major to say he had a turbulent time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. In November 2020, Joe Biden, then the president-elect, slipped while playing with the pup, suffered some hairline fractures, and ended up having to wear an orthopedic boot while they healed. Then, of course, came the infamous biting incidents: On March 8 this year, he bit...

