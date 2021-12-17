Smart Gadgets to Upgrade Your Home

Ho-ho-hold on to your old smart home tech. Don’t throw it away — it can make a great Christmas gift. Whether you managed to find a great deal on some new smart speakers or you were gifted an upgrade on your smart light bulbs, it’s very possible you’ll find yourself with a few too many gadgets kicking around the house. Sure, you can stash the old ones away for a rainy day, but after gathering dust for so long, you’ll likely need clear out them out eventually. Kicking these devices to the curb is an utter waste when they’re still perfectly serviceable. Let’s see if we can find a better home for your old smart home tech.

