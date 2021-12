Fresh data shows the world’s biggest Ethereum whales are stocking up on several altcoins that power crypto exchanges. The latest numbers from WhaleStats reveal the 1,000 wealthiest non-exchange Ethereum addresses are invested heavily in FTT, the native token of the FTX cryptocurrency marketplace. FTT currently accounts for 7.24% of all holdings at a value of over $1.6 billion.

