AstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug gets U.S. FDA approval

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca and Amgen Inc’s drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday....

Related
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
abc23.com

Merk Pill Gets FDA Approval

The FDA authorized a second pill to treat COVID 19 after the very first antiviral pill to treat the virus was just approved yesterday. Here’s what health experts want you to know. Is Omicron surges? There are two new tools to beat coronavirus. The FDA has authorized Merck’s antiviral pill just one day after giving.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Immune System#Astrazeneca Amgen#U S Fda#Reuters#Amgen Inc#Tslp
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising and health officials warn of a tsunami of new infections from the omicron variant that could overwhelm hospitals.The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorized drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection. An antiviral pill...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WRAL

FDA approves first injectable HIV drug

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On Dec. 20, the FDA approved a new drug called Apretude. It is used as pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) against HIV and, as a long-acting injectable medication, is the first of its kind.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abbreviated New Drug Application for Vasopressin

Company is the first to file an ANDA referencing Vasostrict, which had total US sales of $786 million in 2020. The FDA has approved an abbreviated new drug application from Eagle Pharmaceuticals for vasopressin, a generic alternative to Vasostrict.1. “We expect vasopressin to be a significant addition to our hospital...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Amgen's Otezla Wins FDA Approval For Psoriasis, Regardless Of Severity Level

The FDA has approved Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast) to treat adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. With this expanded indication, Otezla is now the first and only oral treatment approved in adult patients with plaque psoriasis across all severities, including mild, moderate, and severe.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

FDA OKs drugs from Amgen, Argenx, Intra-Cellular in year-end push

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared new drugs for severe asthma, bipolar depression and a rare autoimmune disease, granting approvals Friday and Monday to Amgen, Intra-Cellular Therapies and Argenx in a flurry of year-end decisions. Amgen and AstraZeneca's asthma treatment, now branded as Tezspire, is a biologic drug that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Orencia (abatacept) for the prophylaxis (prevention) of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), a condition that occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the graft recipient, in combination with certain immunosuppressants. Orencia may be used in adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (commonly known as bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation) from an unrelated donor.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Eli Lilly’s Cheaper Insulin Drug Is Second to Win FDA Approval

Americans living with diabetes have yet another option for insulin treatment after the Food and Drug Administration approved a second lower-cost product that acts nearly identical to the biologic drug. The FDA on Monday gave the green light to. Eli Lilly & Co.’s. biosimilar Rezvoglar as part of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

FDA Approves Tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) for Severe Asthma

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) as a first in class treatment for severe asthma in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It is not recommended for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus. Tezepelumab-ekko is a human monoclonal antibody that...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Oral Steroid Gets FDA Approval for IgA Nephropathy

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced accelerated approval for budesonide delayed release capsules (Tarpeyo) to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy at risk of rapid disease progression. This is the first time the FDA has approved an agent for this indication — reducing proteinuria...
HEALTH

