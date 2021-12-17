ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi’s Swanky Charging Hub Is A First Class Lounge For Electric Vehicles

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicle charging stations aren’t terribly exciting as many of them are simply a handful of chargers located at the back of a parking lot. Audi is turning that idea on its head with their swanky new charging hub project. Instead of visiting a desolate parking lot, EV owners are treated...

CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Benzinga

Electric Vehicle to Rent? There's an App for That

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular all over the world, especially in the United States, but when it comes to renting one, they still can be difficult to find.
CELL PHONES
CAR AND DRIVER

EV Startup Nikola Delivers Its First Electric Semi Trucks to L.A. Customer

Nikola, an American electric-truck startup, has delivered its first two vehicles to a customer operating at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The Tre BEV is an electric semi with a claimed 350 miles of range via a 753.0-kWh battery. If the pilot program goes well, Nikola plans...
CARS
East Bay Times

Rivian, Audi, BMW top list of the best electric vehicles of 2021

This year, it seems, all anyone ever wanted to talk about in the car world were electric vehicles. In March, nine EU countries urged the European Commission to accelerate an EU-wide phaseout of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. In November, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced legislation that will require all newly built homes and office buildings in England to include electric vehicle charging capabilities. As of Dec. 1, more than 15 U.S. states had pledged to phase out sales of new cars with combustion engines; at least two more such moves are pending.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Audi R8 successor to be electric

Last year we heard that the Audi R8 had a very uncertain future. If new comments by an Audi executive are any indication, it appears the V-10-powered R8 will, in fact, die to make room for an electric successor. In an interview with Roadshow published on Wednesday, Linda Kurz, Audi...
CARS
Jalopnik

The Hoonitron Is Ken Block's Electric Homage To The Audi Quattro S1

Taking inspiration from the past to make something cool for the future: It’s what Audi and Ken Block have partnered together to create an all-electric race car for him to hoon around in. Witness the Hoonitron. The inspiration for the Hoonitron is the legendary Audi Sport Quattro S1. Developed...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

World first: start of the Audi charging hub as an urban quick-charing concept

With the continuously growing number of electric models, the demands made on charging infrastructure is increasing. Today at the exhibition center in Nuremberg, the first Audi charging hub is going into operation as the only charging concept of its kind in the world. The Audi charging hub opens for customers on December 23. The modern quick-charging station with reservable high-power charging areas is oriented toward, among other things, electric car owners who don’t have any charging opportunities at home. Moreover, the Audi charging hub is intended to serve future peak demand for charging in urban environments. A connected lounge area offers a premium charging experience.
CARS
Carscoops

GM’s BrightDrop Delivers First 500 EV600 Electric Delivery Vans To FedEx

BrightDrop has delivered the first 500 examples of its electric commercial vehicles, the EV600. The first customer to receive the new, last-mile delivery van, is FedEx. “The delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600s is a historic moment, born out of a spirit of collaboration between two leading American companies,” said Mitch Jackson, FedEx’s chief sustainability officer. “Transforming our pickup and delivery fleet to electric vehicles is integral to achieving our ambitious sustainability goals announced earlier this year. This collaborative effort shows how businesses can take action to help usher in a lower-emissions future for all.”
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
POLITICS
Forbes

The Past, Present And Future Of Electric Vehicle Charging

EV Connect CEO, Jordan Ramer, has led finance, business, and product strategy at companies in clean energy, transportation, and efficiency. Throughout the history of motorized transport, vehicles and their fuels largely lived parallel lives. With the Ford Motor Company at the helm, the automobile industry embraced the internal combustion engine and ensured many profitable decades for the oil industry, an endless stream of recurring revenue at the fuel pumps of the industrial age. After nearly 100 years of petrochemical fuels, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s dream of electrified transportation is now becoming reality. Not only are electric vehicles (EVs) commonplace on today’s roads, but we are also witnessing unprecedented growth and innovation around using electricity as a transportation fuel.
CARS
The Associated Press

Charging Ahead: FedEx Receives First All-Electric, Zero-Tailpipe Emissions Delivery Vehicles from BrightDrop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021-- FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today received its first five of an order of 500 electric Light Commercial Vehicles (eLCVs) from BrightDrop, the new electric delivery and logistics business from General Motors (GM). The introduction of BrightDrop’s all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles into the FedEx fleet is an important step in the company’s goal to take its global operations carbon neutral by 2040.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Audi Charging Hub is a chic, Teutonic lounge where you charge your E-Tron

Often, charging your electric vehicle outside of your home involves either sitting in your car and staring at your phone or parking and wandering around aimlessly. It's not ideal, but Audi thinks it can do a whole lot better with its pilot charging hub program, which it announced on Friday.
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS

