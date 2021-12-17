ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Grading Georgia's 2022 Class: Wide receivers and tight end

By Jake Reuse about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dawgs missed out on some key pass...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Inside the Numbers: Alabama's 2022 recruiting class

With the Early Signing Period in the rearview mirror and only a handful of uncommitted and unsigned prospects across the country, most programs have their 2022 recruiting classes set. On3’s database gives unique insights into those classes, both on a year-by-year and historical basis. That includes rankings in-conference and nationally,...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Sizing up Michigan football and Georgia's NFL prospects

Michigan football’s College Football Playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs should be a slugfest. The winner advances to the national championship game, but it also serves as a showcase for NFL talent all over the field. There is a growing chance that Michigan has the best player in the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Lewis Cine: Georgia defense 'not invincible'

Lewis Cine is part of one of the best defenses in the history of college football. Still, he’s not believing all the publicity and propaganda regarding his unit. Prior to their showdown with the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia defensive back revealed his thoughts on his defense’s vulnerability.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#American Football
On3.com

Kirby Smart: Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is 'different'

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is having a historic senior season for the Wolverines, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has taken notice. Hutchinson’s performance is reflected week in and week out on the stat sheet, in the win column and with awards. His generational season for Michigan was enough to make him a Heisman Trophy finalist, the Wolverines’ first defensive representative in New York since Charles Woodson in 1997. Hutchinson has become a household name among college football fans across the country — that is, even in the Smart household, down in Georgia.
NFL
On3.com

BAMA ON3 SHOW: COVID protocols, Jahmyr Gibbs and replacing Metchie

The Bama On3 Show, Episode 65 includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein breaking down all the latest happenings surrounding the Alabama football program, including:. Alabama scholarship distribution for 2022 and beyond [NEW]. Alabama lands Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs, what it means [NEW]. Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3eh9fIR. Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3mu81yk. Megaphone: https://bit.ly/3mwT5iO.
HEALTH
On3.com

Missouri quarterback announces he's entering the NCAA transfer portal

Missouri’s second-year starting quarterback Connor Bazelak announced his intention to transfer away from Columbia on Thursday. The redshirt sophomore is coming off of a 2,548 passing yard season with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Bazelak played his last game with the Tigers on Nov. 26 versus Arkansas and missed the Armed Forces Bowl with a soft tissue injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Looking back and ahead at USC's transfer portal activity

USC coaches hit the transfer portal hard last offseason. The Trojans added nine players to the roster and they performed to varying degrees of success. We're looking back at what USC added last offseason, how it might help in 2022 and what directions the Trojans might need to take in the transfer portal this offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star LB commit Jaren Kanak decommits from Clemson

Hays (Kan.) High four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak decommitted from Clemson, he tells On3. Kanak committed to Clemson on July 30 but failed to sign with the Tigers during the early signing period that ended last Friday. Kanak was primarily recruited to Clemson by former defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who left the Tigers to become Oklahoma’s head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: Cade McNamara gifts Christmas present to Michigan offensive line

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wanted to let his offensive line know he appreciates them. And what better way to do that with a Christmas present?. Winters can be brutally cold in Michigan, and having a heavy coat is essential. So McNamara partnered with Carhartt to provide personalized coats to each member of the Wolverines offensive line. The coats come with each player’s jersey number stitched on the inside.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Dameon Pierce offers passionate answer to why he played in bowl game

Many seniors opted out of their team’s bowl game this season, but not Dameon Pierce. The Florida running back took the field with the rest of his teammates Thursday in the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF. Earlier this week, he revealed why he chose to play. “Why? Because I’m a...
NFL
On3.com

Oregon announces pair of key defensive staff hires

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has found his defensive line coach. The Ducks announced Thursday in a press release that Tony Tuioti has been hired for for the position. The Ducks also officially introduced Demetrice Martin as their cornerbacks coach. Tuioti brings with him a wealth of experience both in the...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

NCAA announces guidelines for selecting bowl replacement teams

With the spread of the Omicron variant and uptake in COVID-19 cases, the NCAA has issued guidance for replacement bowl participants in the event a team is unable to participate. On Thursday, the Division I Football Oversight Committee announced it would follow its guidelines already in place for selecting bowl...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

By the numbers: Diving into key statistics for Michigan and Georgia

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been known to ruffle the SEC’s feathers. Whether he’s taking his team to Florida for spring practice, invading the league’s territory for satellite camps or taking a shot at Paul Finebaum, the conference’s “unabashed water carrier,” on Twitter, he’s made a few enemies south of the Mason-Dixon line (to which he’s shrugged it off and channeled Winston Churchill, saying, “Good, at least you stood for something sometime in your life”).
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy