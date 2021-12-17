Grading Georgia's 2022 Class: Wide receivers and tight end

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is having a historic senior season for the Wolverines, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has taken notice. Hutchinson’s performance is reflected week in and week out on the stat sheet, in the win column and with awards. His generational season for Michigan was enough to make him a Heisman Trophy finalist, the Wolverines’ first defensive representative in New York since Charles Woodson in 1997. Hutchinson has become a household name among college football fans across the country — that is, even in the Smart household, down in Georgia.

