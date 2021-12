BOSTON (CBS) — Spiking COVID cases across Massachusetts have both state and local representatives urgently reviewing their approach to the virus. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plans to make an announcement Monday, along the Boston Public Health Commission, regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March. “Not an ideal situation, but I trust the local government’s decisions and...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO