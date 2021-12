The Jonas Brothers teamed up with President Joe Biden for a short pro-vaccine video that capitalizes on the popular “Joe Byron” Tik Tok meme. The 17-second video, posted to Twitter and Tik Tok, features the three brothers lip-synching to snippets that revolve around the question “Are you vaccinated?” but which include references that might be confusing to those for whom Tik Tok is the noise a clock makes, and The Jonas Brothers are people you’ve heard your children discuss as you drive them to the mall.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO