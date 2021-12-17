ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Danny Trejo missions are officially back in Far Cry 6

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft announced today that the two DLC missions in Far Cry 6 featuring Hollywood icon Danny Trejo that were previously pulled are back and in complete form, adding to the already content-rich first-person open world shooter. Out today, the free update allows players to team with Trejo in two...

Far Cry 6 - Danny Trejo Free Crossover Mission Trailer

Two free crossover missions, featuring Danny Trejo, are available today in Far Cry 6. Team up with Danny Trejo in two free missions playable solo or in two-player co-op. The missions include 'Danny & Dani vs Everybody,' a new Yaran story in which players will need to prevent Antón Castillo's forces from blowing up Danny's plan to come to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry; as well as the sixth and final Special Operation, Malagua. Upon completing the mission 'Danny & Dani vs Everybody', Trejo returns a favor by joining players to help students protesting the Antón's military - who is deploying the chemical weapon (PG-240X) in Yara. Far Cry 6 is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, Epic Games, and Stadia.
Help Danny Trejo feed tacos to the hungry people of Yara in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 players are getting two free crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo. On top of the now available crossover missions, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon: Classic Edition launched today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will be available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. PC players who own the Season Pass will receive the original 2013 game.
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition lunches on consoles

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is now available to play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is included for free in Far Cry 6 Season Pass. The first-person shooter game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft was first launched back in 2013 as part of the Far Cry series of games. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon is a standalone expansion to Far Cry 3 and the eighth overall installment in the Far Cry franchise.
Danny Trejo
Ubisoft announces Splinter Cell remake from Far Cry 6 studio

Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft Toronto is working on a remake of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell using the Snowdrop engine, which is also being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Ubisoft’s Star Wars game. The company posted a look back at Splinter Cell history as well as a...
Far Cry 6 Surprises Players With New Content

Ubisoft has surprised Far Cry 6 fans with a little bit of new conntent. The new content doesn't come the way of a new update or one of the game's planned DLC releases, making it a complete surprise. Taking to Twitter, the game's official account announced that the La Casa De Papel Bundle is now available in the game, allowing players to "stage the ultimate heist."
Far Cry 6 Mission List: All Main Missions & Yaran Stories in the Game

In this Far Cry 6 mission list, we’ll run you through the complete set of 56 main missions in the game. The majority of these are found across the three main regions of Yara, but also includes the prologue mission and those on the Isla Santuario island at the very beginning of the game.
Far Cry 6 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Update 1.07 has arrived for Far Cry 6, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.008.000. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at 3.9 GB on PS4 and Xbox One and 819 MB on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Just like the last few Far Cry 6 patches, this update just fixes a few bugs and addresses some minor issues. Far Cry 6 likely won’t get any major new additions until the new Title Update, which is scheduled to launch alongside the Pagan Min: Control DLC in January 2022. Here’s everything new with Far Cry 6 update 1.07.
Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Quest Guide: How to Get Oluso Amigo & All Triada Relic Locations

Oluso is easily the coolest Amigo in Far Cry 6, essentially a supernatural jaguar that can melt into the shadows and darkness and tear your enemies limb from limb. It also just loos bad-ass and Yarans will comment on how mystical it looks as you walk past them. Getting it, however, requires you to complete the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings quest, though, and we’ll talk you through how to complete it here.
Far Cry 6: How to Unlock Wingsuit & Use It

One of the most enjoyable ways of getting around the country of Yara in Far Cry 6 is to use the Wingsuit. By using the ‘Air Drop’ option at various Fast Travel locations, you can get to pretty much anywhere around the map quickly. It’s also fun to just throw Dani Rojas off the sides of mountains and watch them gracefully glide their way down to safety. Unfortunately, the Far Cry 6 Wingsuit isn’t available to you right away, you’ll need to unlock it. Here’s what you need to know.
Splinter Cell Remake is Being Helmed by Far Cry 6’s Lead Game Designer

Ubisoft Toronto’s Splinter Cell Remake is being helmed by the lead game designer on the Far Cry series, David Grivel. Yesterday, following numerous rumors, Ubisoft finally announced that it has greenlit the development of a remake of its popular stealth shooter franchise, Splinter Cell. Being built from the ground up using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, the remake aims to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for. In addition, with this remake, Ubisoft hopes to build a solid base for the future of the franchise.
How To Start Far Cry 6 Insanity - Vaas DLC

The massive world of Far Cry 6 has been getting bigger as of late, and the new Vaas Insanity DLC is proof of that. Ubisoft just can't seem to move on past its former E3 superstar, whose arrival on the scene about a decade ago helped elevate Far Cry into the stratosphere of the world's most-played games. But if you can't get to the new Far Cry 6 DLC, his legend goes out like Dani's lights when they open the wingsuit too late. Here's how to access the Vaas Insanity Far Cry 6 DLC.
Your Bizarre Adventure codes: Free Rokakaka and Arrows [December 2021]

Based on the long-running Jojo's Bizarre Adventure anime, Your Bizarre Adventure is a Roblox RPG. The main goal is to become the best fighter you can by using Stands, and fighting off rival gangs, while levelling up and collecting important items. Our concise list of Your Bizarre Adventure codes can...
Malagua Hidden Stash Location In Far Cry 6 - Trejo's Tacos Mission

Ubisoft is celebrating the first Far Cry 6 crossover mission. Unlike other games, which have seen the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, and Batman come to their universes, Far Cry 6 gets Hollywood actor Danny Trejo. He and his now-signature machete are in Yara and free for all players, and if you take on his Special Operation, you can get some free Moneda, the earned-in-game currency, for locating the hidden stash. It's tucked away pretty well in the thickly settled town of Malagua, though, so use our guide to find it and fill your pockets.
Take on corporations roguelite style with cyberpunk FPS Deadlink

Publisher Super.com announced Deadlink, a new first-person shooter with cyberpunk theming and a roguelite structure. It comes from Gruby Entertainment, an indie development studio made up of devs that previously worked on Outriders and Giant Machines. In a press release, Super.com describes Deadlink as “a fast-paced, guns-blazing cyberpunk FPS with...
