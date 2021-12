City administrative offices will close for several days as our community and our City staff celebrate the holidays. There will be no staff working the front desks -- thus no public entry -- on Friday, December 24, and Monday, December 27, at City Hall as well as the Fire administrative offices, Municipal Court window, and Police offices at Milton's Public Safety Complex off Highway 9. (These same public spaces also will be shut down in between for the weekend, as they always are.)

