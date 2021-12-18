STORM WATCH: Steady rain expected Saturday across state; ice and sleet possible

Cooler more seasonable weather, as well as some rain, moves in for the weekend across New Jersey.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meteorologist Dave Curren says there will be steady rain developing by daybreak. Higher elevations, and along the New York border, could see a mix with some sleet or ice. Expect intermittent showers through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday night will be clear with temperatures in the upper-20s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

The beginning of the week will see temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will cool down to the mid-30s by Thursday.