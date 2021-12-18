ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

STORM WATCH: Steady rain expected Saturday across state; ice and sleet possible

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZFzw_0dQ0E0CU00

Cooler more seasonable weather, as well as some rain, moves in for the weekend across New Jersey.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meteorologist Dave Curren says there will be steady rain developing by daybreak. Higher elevations, and along the New York border, could see a mix with some sleet or ice. Expect intermittent showers through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uyqf_0dQ0E0CU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQESw_0dQ0E0CU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2xRy_0dQ0E0CU00

Sunday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday night will be clear with temperatures in the upper-20s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

The beginning of the week will see temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will cool down to the mid-30s by Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdVdy_0dQ0E0CU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Storm#Sleet#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy