Adrienne Adams settles speaker's race showdown with majority coalition

Council Member Adrienne Adams speaks during a press conference. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for QBFC

Council Member Adrienne Adams on Friday released a list of 33 names supporting her campaign for speaker, putting her on track to assume the second-highest post in city government come January.

The Queens lawmaker cobbled together her majority coalition with the help of unions that backed her run, Democratic county organizations in the Bronx and Queens, a coalition of progressive lawmakers and former rivals who conceded and brought votes along with them. The critical mass puts her on track to overtake her rival, Council Member Francisco Moya, to become the first Black speaker of the Council — and the third woman to lead the body.

“I am honored to have earned the support and the trust of my colleagues to be their Speaker. Our coalition reflects the best of our city. We are ready to come together to solve the enormous challenges we face in order to not just recover from Covid but to build a better, fairer City that works for everyone,” she said in a statement.

Adams and Moya had both declared victory within hours of each other Tuesday. The dueling announcements set up an unusual showdown in which both claimed to have at least 26 votes in the 51-member body, a numerical impossibility. At the time, neither Adams nor Moya would provide a list of supporters. By Thursday, though, Adams appeared to be gaining steam with a steady trickle of public endorsements from her colleagues. And, by Friday afternoon, the race appeared to be over.

"I am proud to have brought together a broad coalition of leaders from all corners of the city who supported my campaign as the next [speaker] of the City Council," Moya said in a statement. "At this point, it is clear I do not have a path to victory."

The new Council class is set to vote for speaker in early January. Should the Adams coalition hold, it would deal incoming Mayor Eric Adams a major political defeat before he even takes office.

The mayor-elect and his team had been pushing Moya in private conversations to members, hoping to anoint him over the objections of county political leaders and two major unions, 32BJ and DC37, that supported Adrienne Adams. The standoff was made all the stranger because Adrienne Adams and both of the unions endorsed Eric Adams in last spring's mayoral primary.

Despite the behind-the-scenes jockeying, Adams has said publicly he was fine with either candidate. And on Friday, he released a statement in support of Adrienne Adams.

"After weeks of hearing from incoming Council [members] and leaders I trust across New York, I am convinced that Adrienne Adams will be the best choice to lead our City Council forward, and I believe she has the support to do it," the mayor-elect wrote in a tweet .

Ahead of Friday's announcement, Adrienne Adams had already gained 12 public commitments to Moya's five, suggesting her coalition was more confident in their numbers. In recent days, a frenzied vote whipping effort to put her over the edge escalated with the help of the labor groups backing her candidacy, including CWA District 1, the New York State Nurses Association. Former rivals Justin Brannan and Keith Powers and county political leaders state Sen. Jamaal Bailey in the Bronx and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) in Queens also helped.

Her coalition included a group of progressives at ideological loggerheads with Eric Adams, potentially empowering the left-leaning lawmakers just as the incoming mayor seeks to govern with a more moderate philosophy.