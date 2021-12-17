ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Adrienne Adams settles speaker's race showdown with majority coalition

By By Joe Anuta
 6 days ago
Council Member Adrienne Adams speaks during a press conference. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for QBFC

Council Member Adrienne Adams on Friday released a list of 33 names supporting her campaign for speaker, putting her on track to assume the second-highest post in city government come January.

The Queens lawmaker cobbled together her majority coalition with the help of unions that backed her run, Democratic county organizations in the Bronx and Queens, a coalition of progressive lawmakers and former rivals who conceded and brought votes along with them. The critical mass puts her on track to overtake her rival, Council Member Francisco Moya, to become the first Black speaker of the Council — and the third woman to lead the body.

“I am honored to have earned the support and the trust of my colleagues to be their Speaker. Our coalition reflects the best of our city. We are ready to come together to solve the enormous challenges we face in order to not just recover from Covid but to build a better, fairer City that works for everyone,” she said in a statement.

Adams and Moya had both declared victory within hours of each other Tuesday. The dueling announcements set up an unusual showdown in which both claimed to have at least 26 votes in the 51-member body, a numerical impossibility. At the time, neither Adams nor Moya would provide a list of supporters. By Thursday, though, Adams appeared to be gaining steam with a steady trickle of public endorsements from her colleagues. And, by Friday afternoon, the race appeared to be over.

"I am proud to have brought together a broad coalition of leaders from all corners of the city who supported my campaign as the next [speaker] of the City Council," Moya said in a statement. "At this point, it is clear I do not have a path to victory."

The new Council class is set to vote for speaker in early January. Should the Adams coalition hold, it would deal incoming Mayor Eric Adams a major political defeat before he even takes office.

The mayor-elect and his team had been pushing Moya in private conversations to members, hoping to anoint him over the objections of county political leaders and two major unions, 32BJ and DC37, that supported Adrienne Adams. The standoff was made all the stranger because Adrienne Adams and both of the unions endorsed Eric Adams in last spring's mayoral primary.

Despite the behind-the-scenes jockeying, Adams has said publicly he was fine with either candidate. And on Friday, he released a statement in support of Adrienne Adams.

"After weeks of hearing from incoming Council [members] and leaders I trust across New York, I am convinced that Adrienne Adams will be the best choice to lead our City Council forward, and I believe she has the support to do it," the mayor-elect wrote in a tweet .

Ahead of Friday's announcement, Adrienne Adams had already gained 12 public commitments to Moya's five, suggesting her coalition was more confident in their numbers. In recent days, a frenzied vote whipping effort to put her over the edge escalated with the help of the labor groups backing her candidacy, including CWA District 1, the New York State Nurses Association. Former rivals Justin Brannan and Keith Powers and county political leaders state Sen. Jamaal Bailey in the Bronx and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) in Queens also helped.

Her coalition included a group of progressives at ideological loggerheads with Eric Adams, potentially empowering the left-leaning lawmakers just as the incoming mayor seeks to govern with a more moderate philosophy.

nylcv.org

Can Adrienne Adams Be The Environmental Speaker NYC Needs?

While the next Speaker of the New York City Council is not officially solidified, Adrienne Adams of District 28 confirmed that she has enough votes to secure her victory. She is set to be the first Black Woman to be speaker of the 51 member body and will bring unique viewpoints and priorities to the office coming from an outer borough district.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thechiefleader.com

Adams vs. Adams: Mayor-Elect And Council Speaker Clash on 'Solitary'

Mayor-elect Eric Adams insistence that city correction officers must retain the option to remove aggressive inmates from the general population drew pronounced pushback, including from 29 current or soon-to-be City Council Members. Mr. Adams, though, forcefully defended his stance, and suggested that anyone who disagreed with him was naive on...
POLITICS
queensjewishlink.com

Rep. Meeks Backs Adrienne Adams For Council Speaker: Setting The Record Straight

When there is an open election that does not directly involve the voting public, political reporters search for the scoop that reveals how the next City Council Speaker is selected. Based on recent history, that choice depended on the Queens delegation and the borough’s Democratic Party chair. With Corey Johnson leaving office at the end of the month, two contenders from this borough emerged as the frontrunners, Francisco Moya from Corona and Adrienne Adams from South Jamaica.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

NY1 exclusive: Incoming Council Speaker Adrienne Adams lays out her priorities

NEW YORK — Adrienne Adams is set to break barriers as the first Black speaker of the City Council and a woman leading a legislative body that will be predominantly women. “I think of my daughters, I think of my granddaughters,” she told me. “They know that their nonna has done something and has blazed a trail that has left footsteps for them to follow.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Adams locks up victory in speaker race

Come January, the New York City Council will likely be led by City Councilmember Adrienne Adams. Councilmember Adams declared victory in the race for council speaker, sharing that she had the support of 33 of the body’s 51 members. If the count holds for the January vote, Councilmember Adams will become the first Black woman to lead the council. She will also become the first Queens member since Peter Vallone Sr. became the first-ever speaker of the City Council in 1986, a position he held until 2002.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Queens Democrat Adrienne Adams Named New York City Council Speaker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City now has a new City Council Speaker. Queens Democrat Adrienne Adams clinched the speaker’s race as 33 members of the 51-member City Council supported her. Adams has represented southeastern Queens since 2017. She will be the first ever Black City Council Speaker, and she will lead a history-making City Council made of a majority of women for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Speaker race gets more contentious

The election for the speakership of the New York City Council may be expected for early January, but the two lead candidates in the race, Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Francisco Moya (D-Corona), both declared victory hours apart on social media Tuesday. Both elected officials say they have the necessary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Corey Johnson’s shadow looms over the speaker race

Most elections are a reaction to the previous candidate, and Corey Johnson’s shadow has been looming over this year’s speaker race, as leading candidates feel free to criticize his tenure. Asked at a November forum hosted by the New York Working Families Party and other progressive groups about how he would be different from the current speaker, Council Member Francisco Moya laid in. “The City Council’s (bill) drafting process is broken. There is a lack of transparency for council members on how legislation is being written, and how their legislation is actually being negotiated,” he said. “We have to be able to give members the right to receive early drafts of bills before we make decisions on what we’re voting on. It’s really important that we are providing a very clear, transparent process on how members put in their bills to get drafted.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams’ speaker’s race moves hit roadblock

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has picked his man in the City Council speaker’s race, but now Team Adams’ efforts to install Francisco Moya in the second most powerful job in city government are faltering. And — try to keep up here — the possible implosion of Adams’ intervention in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

News Sparks: Hundreds Protest BBC for Blaming Jews for anti-Semitism; Two Frontrunners Claim Victory in City Council Speaker’s Race

London: Hundreds Protest Outside BBC for “Blaming Jews” for Chanukah Bus Attack on Them. Hundreds of protestors stood outside the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) in London on Monday to call on the to “tell the truth,” after the network claimed anti-Muslim rhetoric by the Jewish teenagers may have caused the anti-Semitic attack on the second night of Chanukah, and where Jews lit a new menorah on the 8th night, to show that their light can never be extinguished.
SOCIETY
POLITICO

Eric Adams' push in Council speaker's race hitting opposition

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ push to install his preferred pick to lead the legislative body meant to serve as a check on him as City Council speaker has begun to falter, as four people who influence the process continue to oppose his selection, according to seven sources involved in the negotiations.
ELECTIONS
thechiefleader.com

Mulgrew to Council Speaker: Shouldn't Wait for Adams, Reduce Class Size

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew Dec. 9 was joined by parents, education advocates and several City Council Members who are former Teachers in urging Council Speaker Corey Johnson to call a vote on a bill that would reduce class size and, not incidentally, require the hiring of 11,000 additional Teachers over the next five years.
EDUCATION
