Movies

Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum Try to Survive the Jungle in Funny New Trailer for ‘The Lost City’

By Joel Calfee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are starring in a new adventure comedy film that comes out in March of 2022. And we're pretty excited. But if two of Hollywood's biggest stars coming together isn't enough to grab your interest, then this clip certainly will. Paramount Pictures just unveiled the...

Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
People

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Stars in Licorice Pizza: Director Explains How He 'Tracked Him Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio's father landed a role in a movie his actor son isn't even starring in. Paul Thomas Anderson opened up to The New York Times about his new film Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age movie that features Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Haim's Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Anderson's wife, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Try Not To Laugh As Sandra Bullock's Interview With Kelly Clarkson Goes Majorly Off The Rails

It’s official: Daytime television would absolutely suck without Kelly Clarkson. To appreciate exactly why the singer-turned-talk-show-host is inheriting Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted daytime TV slot, look no further than her gloriously unhinged sit-down with Sandra Bullock. What began as a routine interview with the Oscar-winner about her upcoming and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sandra Bullock looks sensational in plunging sequin dress in first look at new movie

Sandra Bullock is set to team up with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt for a new movie unlike anything she's ever done before - and we can't wait!. The upcoming comedy film, titled The Lost City, sees the famed actress star as a "brilliant, but reclusive author" famous for writing romance-adventure novels who finds herself thrust into a real-life epic jungle adventure. In first look images released on Wednesday, the 57-year-old actress can be seen looking absolutely sensational in a purple sequined dress that featured a plunging neckline. Check it out below...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Neil Patrick Harris’s Rainbow Suit Stole the Show at the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Neil Patrick Harris is teaching us all a lesson on how to steal the red carpet—and we're definitely taking notes. Last week, the How I Met Your Mother actor and his husband, David Burtka, attended the U.S. premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections in California. And while everyone was dressed to the nines, it was Harris's futuristic look that really turned heads. The 48-year-old stepped out in a fitting ombré suit from Berluti's Fall 2021 Collection, featuring Matrix neon-green hues with shades purple, blue and pink.
MOVIES
Elle

First Look At Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum And Daniel Radcliffe In New Film

The Lost City's first trailer has been found – and it looks like the new action-comedy is going to be a lot of fun. Led by a powerhouse trio of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the new movie sees them through into a search for the mythical titular city, but as the trailer proves, they're not exactly up to the task.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Sandra Bullock Talks How The Lost City Landed Brad Pitt For An A+ Cameo

It’s one thing to have Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in a comedy together. It’s another thing to have a guest appearance from a Hollywood icon. That’s what happened when The Lost City trailer arrived with a surprise cameo from Brad Pitt. Of course, fans were taken aback by the Fight Club star’s surprise pop-up. After the trailer dropped, Bullock spilled the details on how Pitt became part of the movie.
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

Unforgivable: New Netflix Movie With Sandra Bullock

Netflix has released a new dramatic film, Unforgivable. With Sandra Bullock in the starring role, the feature film will surely succeed. Netflix unveiled their new movie Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock, on December 10. Three years after Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back in force in a dramatic film. Netflix &...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Lost City - Official Trailer

Popular romance-adventure author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her novels. However, while on tour promoting her latest book with her cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who wants her to lead him to the treasure referenced in her new story. Alan prepares to rescue Loretta, and the unlikely pair find themselves on an epic jungle adventure that will test their survival skills as they search for the ancient treasure. The upcoming movie will also star Brad Pitt. The Lost City releases in theaters in March 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock’s Author Finds Herself Inside A Romance Novel In Paramount Adventure Pic

This week, Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for The Lost City, a romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, which is set for release on March 25. The Paramount feature formerly titled The Lost City of D is said to be in the vein of Robert Zemeckis’ classic Romancing the Stone, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. It follows reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) as she embarks on a book tour with her cover model Alan (Tatum), watching as the pair get swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in a cutthroat jungle adventure.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES

