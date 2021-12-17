In Coast You Missed It 12/17/21

By Tim Binnall

Time travel, giants, and communicating with plants and animals were among the fascinating topics explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a man who attempted to steal a jet to fly to Area 51, a break-in at a haunted tomb, and a bizarre fish with a transparent head. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

Giants took center stage on Saturday night's program as world explorer and author Hugh Newman detailed his research into the possibility that the planet was once populated by inordinately large humans. Noting the discovery of massive skeletons in England and North America, he put forward the idea that these beings were responsible for building giant ancient monuments such as the pyramids and Stonehenge. Their existence has been written out of the proverbial history books, he mused, likely due to political or religious agendas. As for where the giants may have gone, Newman theorized that they may have interbred with humans or perished in battle.

One of Mother Nature's more wondrous creatures found itself in the spotlight this past week when a deep-sea research vessel managed to capture rare footage of a truly strange-looking fish that sports a transparent head . The oddity, known as a barreleye fish, was spotted by scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute as they were using an underwater robotic vehicle to explore a canyon at a depth of around 2,000 feet. In a testament to the rarity of the sighting, the organization marveled that it was only their fourth encounter with the odd animal in over 5,000 dives which produced a staggering 27,600 hours of video.

Could time travel someday become a scientific reality rather than the domain of fiction? Research and development engineer Marshall Barnes explored this fascinating question on Monday night's program and argued that we are on the cusp of seeing time travel becoming more than merely theoretical. He claimed that there is already clandestine technology allowing for traveling into the past, but that the 'powers that be' have kept it secret due to national security concerns. Pointing to phenomena such as synchronicities and time slips, Barnes posited that they are evidence that information is part of reality and key to the concept of traveling through time.

A pair of rather unique purportedly haunted locations popped up in the headlines this past week beginning with a story out of Japan, where the country's newest prime minister took up residence in the Japanese equivalent to the White House. What made the news noteworthy to paranormal enthusiasts is that the stately mansion is said to be haunted and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is actually the first person to live there in nearly a decade after his predecessors passed on the opportunity possibly because of the estate's resident spirits. Meanwhile, over in England, authorities are investigating claims that a miscreant broke into a haunted mausoleum and actually took pictures of himself alongside the corpse of the historic figure kept inside.

Extraordinary forms of communication were a hot topic of conversation on a pair of C2C programs this past week beginning with Tuesday night's show in which Coryelle Kramer discussed her work communicating with animals. She explained that all creatures fall into one of six different personality types and determining an animal's particular mindset can allow for a person to develop a stronger bond with them. Then, on Thursday night's program , shamanic teacher Emma Farrell talked about plant communication. She discussed the pioneering research of Cleve Backster, who famously connected plants to lie detectors and found that they appear to possess some kind of sentience as well as the ability to feel pain.

Easily the most bizarre story of the past week unfolded in Las Vegas where a man wound up behind bars following a wild misadventure that if one were to write it as fiction, it would be dismissed as unbelievable. According to police, Matthew Hancock used a limousine to smash through a pair of chain-link fences surrounding the city's McCarran International Airport and then pulled his vehicle alongside a jet on the tarmac. Cops say that the man then proceeded to exit the car, don a clown mask, and declare that he had a bomb. Fortunately, authorities were to apprehend Hancock before the situation got any more out of control and that is when he revealed that his plan had been to steal a jet and fly it to Area 51 to see aliens!

