A new class action lawsuit is going after New Balance’s use of the phrase “Made in USA.” New Balance customers on Monday filed a complaint in a U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against the footwear maker regarding its shoes that feature the phrase “Made in USA.” The plaintiffs allege that the products that bear this tagline are not entirely made in the USA, which makes the marketing misleading. The complaint, which includes over 100 members, is seeking $5 million in damages. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that any product that bears words “Made in USA” must be made...

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO