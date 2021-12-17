South Dakota State writer Andrew Holtan breaks down Montana State's FCS semifinal opponent

South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun (6) evades Sacramento State linebacker Jeremy Harris (39) during a second-round FCS playoff game Dec. 4 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento. AP

Eighth-seeded Montana State will host unseeded South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

Andrew Holtan, who covers SDSU for The Brookings (South Dakota) Register, answered five questions about the Jackrabbits (11-3) ahead of their road playoff game against the Bobcats (11-2).

SDSU reached the spring FCS title game and lost 23-21 to Sam Houston, which MSU defeated 42-19 last week.

406: What is SDSU's biggest strength?

AH: SDSU's biggest strength is running the football. The Jacks rank eighth in rushing yards per game in the FCS, averaging 218.6 yards per game. They have a pair of backs that are definitely the best duo in the FCS in senior Pierre Strong Jr. and sophomore Isaiah Davis. Strong leads the country in rushing with 1,592 yards and has 17 rushing touchdowns.

Davis missed nine games with a shoulder injury but returned in the regular season finale. In his four games since his return, he has averaged 140.75 yards per game and has seven touchdowns. The Jackrabbits offensive line is one of the best in the FCS and it allows these backs to have so much success.

406: Who is SDSU's best player on both sides of the ball?

AH: Strong is the best player on the offensive side of the ball for the Jacks. I listed his stats for this season above, but for his career, Strong has rushed for 4,443 yards. He has also thrown four passes this season that have all gone for touchdowns. He will likely be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Sophomore linebacker Adam Bock leads the Jackrabbit defense. He leads the team with 119 total tackles, 62 of them being solo. He has nine tackles for a loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He also has two forced fumbles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

406: Is SDSU missing any key players?

AH: Strong is going to be a game time decision for Saturday's game. He came out after the first drive against Villanova with a head injury and did not return. SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said after the game that he would be day-to-day this week, but he was very optimistic that he'll be able to play.

Senior cornerback Malik Lofton did not play against Villanova. Stiegelmeier did not say whether or not he would be back this weekend. Lofton has three interceptions and five pass breakups this season. It's not a huge loss for them, but it certainly helps to have all of your guys healthy.

406: SDSU’s last loss was on Nov. 13 to South Dakota on a Hail Mary. How has that game affected the Jackrabbits?

AH: SDSU certainly would have been a top-eight seed had that Hail Mary not happened. The Jacks had two of the best wins in the FCS with blowing out FBS Colorado State 42-24 and handing North Dakota State its only loss of the season.

I think they were pretty down on themselves after that loss to South Dakota. Then they pulled out a tight win over North Dakota to end the (regular) season and have been on a (roll) since. I think getting Davis back really lit a fire within their offense.

The Jacks have really taken on the "underdog" mentality even though they have been favored in their past two games. They are riding the message that they want to win a national championship for the seniors and be the first unseeded team to win the title. It also helps that SDSU was so close last season and got a taste of Frisco. Now the players want the whole thing.

406: Do you have a score prediction for Saturday’s game, or at least an expectation for how it will unfold?

AH: I think this will be a very close game with a fun atmosphere. SDSU is 6-1 on the road this season, but has not faced a hostile crowd since week one against Colorado State.

You could maybe say it was hostile at South Dakota, but half of the crowd was wearing blue that day. It will be interesting to see how the Jacks handle that adversity at the beginning of the game, especially if things don't go their way right away.

I think whoever runs the football better is going to win the game. SDSU does have (an) advantage with having a graduate transfer at quarterback in Chris Oladokun and I think that will end up being the difference in the game. SDSU wins 27-21.