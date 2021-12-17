Park Street Library at the Lyric to host time capsule sealing ceremony

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - In celebration of its opening, The Park Street Library @ The Lyric will be sealing a time capsule on Monday which will remain closed inside the library for 25 years.

Frog Hollow and neighboring community members are invited to take part in the dedication of the time capsule alongside Hartford Public Library staff where they can see all the items that will be placed inside.

Some of the items include photos of the grand opening celebration/ribbon-cutting, letters from the library president and other dignitaries who played a crucial role in bringing the new library to life and a photograph of the first baby to visit the library, Branch Manager Graciela Rivera said.

The time capsule will also hold a 3D model of the COVID-19 virus and a Hartford Public Library logoed face mask, she said.

Those pandemic-related items are there "just to let people know this is what we were going through. A library was built during the pandemic. That should be something that we should be proud of," Rivera said.

The time capsule will be kept in its installation space until 2046 which, Rivera said, was created by the architect when designing the new building.

People will be able to see the time capsule with its plaque when entering the building on the left, she said.

The Park Street Library @ the Lyric first opened its doors to the public in October. It is the largest of the Hartford Public Library’s six branches.

The dedication and sealing event will be held on Monday, December 20, at 4 p.m. at the Park Street Library @ the Lyric at 603 Park Street in Hartford.