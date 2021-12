There have been countless ‘holy shit’ moments in gaming this year, but the one which asserts itself most vividly in my mind is the moment I was first greeted by the blinding opulence of Hitman 3’s Burj Al-Ghazali. Now, I’m no astronomer – evidenced by me thinking ‘bloody hell, this building’s as tall as the sun’ as I entered its atrium – but I know star power when I see it, and developer IO Interactive certainly went all out on it for the World of Assassination trilogy’s concluding chapter.

