NEW YORK (Reuters) – The world may have spun differently in the past two years, but Rich Kramer, CEO of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, is rolling with those changes. “We launched even more products than we did before, and we did it all remotely,” said Kramer, who was named CEO in 2010 and is the second-longest serving CEO in the Akron, Ohio company’s 123-year history. “If you would have told me that we could have done that in 2019, I would say, ‘You’re nuts; it’s not possible,’ but we did it.”

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO