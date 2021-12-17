ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Asking for a Friend: How do I tell my doctor I want a second opinion?

healthing.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'You want to be confident with your doctor and the plan, and if that means seeking a second opinion, you should definitely ask for it.'. I respect my doctor, however, I would like to seek a second opinion. What’s the easiest way to have this conversation without ruining our...

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

How I Got My Friends and Family Comfortable With the Elephant in the Room

Stigma. It’s stupid, really, how a simple word like stigma can affect your relationships so much. The stigma on depression was the elephant in the room with my family and friends. I remember when I was deeply struggling with my depression, how continuing to fight everyday to live took every ounce of my being. Yet, to others, I was perceived as “lazy,” “just being a teenager,” “dramatic,” “attention seeking” -- as if I didn’t have enough difficulties to deal with already.
MENTAL HEALTH
ntdaily.com

How can I help my friend escape an abusive relationship?

Content warning: this article contains language and content related to domestic violence, viewer discretion is advised. One in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse in their lifetime. This statistic shows how prevalent this issue is in our communities. Picture this: You are driving down a street in...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Slate

How Do I Help My Teen Who’s Been Ghosted by Her Friends?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 13-year-old, “Cassie”, was ghosted by her long-term friend group, and it’s breaking my heart. Cassie has been friends with a group of three other girls since they met in kindergarten. However, I know that this is an age where many kids are obsessed with popularity and being cool. Kids who are seen as “weird” or “uncool” have a tough go of it, and I fear that that’s what’s happening to Cassie. Cassie has always been one of those kids who matches to the beat of her own drum. She doesn’t seem to care about conforming with her peers or following trends. She likes to dress in a manner that other teens consider unfashionable, has hobbies that some may think of as unusual, and is generally unconcerned with popularity. For years, this did not preclude her from having a great friendship with these girls.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Opinion
asapland.com

How do I Control My Nerves

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best way to control your nerves will vary depending on the situation. However, some tips that may help include:. This can help to oxygenate your body and calm your mind. 2. Focusing on your surroundings:. Looking at things in your...
HEALTH
Boston Globe

The women in my boyfriend’s family do all the planning. I don’t want to

Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for just about two years, and his parents are spending four days with us over the holidays. I work in a very stressful field (think mental health) and have to be “on” all day. While his parents are very nice and I enjoy spending some time with them, knowing that a big chunk of my winter break is now going to be spent hosting is filling me with dread. It is a family “joke” that the boys of the family are useless and their female partners are the organizers/planners (i.e., his mother sent their flight confirmations to me, not my boyfriend).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketWatch

Opinion: How much do I need to retire? You tell me.

Does anyone doubt that planning for retirement is unique for each individual?. The way we manage money, how we handle debt, our desired lifestyle and our family status are all important variables to consider. From what I observe, however, many people ignore these differences and seek a one-size-fits-all answer. I’m...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
The Independent

Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy