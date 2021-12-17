Asking for a Friend: How do I tell my doctor I want a second opinion?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 13-year-old, “Cassie”, was ghosted by her long-term friend group, and it’s breaking my heart. Cassie has been friends with a group of three other girls since they met in kindergarten. However, I know that this is an age where many kids are obsessed with popularity and being cool. Kids who are seen as “weird” or “uncool” have a tough go of it, and I fear that that’s what’s happening to Cassie. Cassie has always been one of those kids who matches to the beat of her own drum. She doesn’t seem to care about conforming with her peers or following trends. She likes to dress in a manner that other teens consider unfashionable, has hobbies that some may think of as unusual, and is generally unconcerned with popularity. For years, this did not preclude her from having a great friendship with these girls.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO