Travel Industry Leaders Hope To See Full Return To Normalcy In 2022
By Cal Day
news9.com
7 days ago
A Tulsa travel agency says the new year is finally looking like it will be a return to normalcy after the last two years have brought disruption and uncertainty. Greg Spears, CEO of Spears Travel, says...
Travel industry sentiment in Germany has plunged with the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant after the German market led the summer recovery in Europe. The German government announced new travel restrictions this week, including a ban on travel from the UK except by German residents. At the same time,...
HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people will be traveling through Northwest Arkansas National Airport for the holiday season. Thursday is usually one of the busiest travel days for Christmas. There was a steady flow of people at XNA Thursday, but travelers said they didn’t have to wait in any long lines. Isabella Blakeman lives […]
DELMARVA – Since the appearance of the Omicron variant, some changes in certain industries have happened like in the world of travel. Savage World Travel, a local agency, said right now the travel industry is doing pretty well. With people being vaccinated and eager to get out of the house, they’ve seen an uptick in business. But, we’re told since the new variant some individual clients nationwide have changed or postponed reservations.
There once was a time in air travel when accumulating miles through airline loyalty programs was a big deal, whether you sat in first class or in the last row. Flights, airline credit cards, hotel stays and rental cars with partner companies all added points to the bottom line in the hopes of reaching elevated status and free trips.
GOL believes that Brazil’s domestic market has nearly recovered to 2019 levels, and the airline is starting to see some encouraging signs in business travel trends. During the third quarter, GOL averaged roughly BRL20 million ($3.6 million) in sales per day, and that has grown to BRL30 million per...
Almost half of Britons plan to travel to visit friends or family over the festive period, research shows, as people enjoy their first Christmas getaway in two years. But there are signs that some are taking shorter trips or even cancelling them because of the Omicron variant. And rail companies...
As COVID-19 cases resurge in the United States, there’s a growing list of companies delaying return-to-office deadlines, including Apple, Uber and Ford. Many workplaces that sent employees home nearly two years ago still don’t have solid plans for bringing them back. Amid that chaos and uncertainty, there is opportunity.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Santa hats were few and far between inside Orlando International Airport (OIA) Thursday afternoon, which marked the fifth-busiest day of the holiday season, airport officials said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. About 146,000 passengers were expected to arrive and depart from the...
MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases.
At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing.
“I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell.
“It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands.
The chaos, starting early for some.
“It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Holiday travel just got more stressful. On Christmas Eve morning, hundreds of flights are being cancelled last minute across the country.
Nationwide, Delta Air Lines has canceled nearly 100 flights on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year. About 13 of their flights coming in or going out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled.
Delta says this is mainly due to problematic weather in other parts of the country and the COVID-19 Omicron variant taking out a lot of their staff.
The airline said the situation has left the airline exhausting all options, including last-minute...
