Travel Industry Leaders Hope To See Full Return To Normalcy In 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Holiday travel just got more stressful. On Christmas Eve morning, hundreds of flights are being cancelled last minute across the country. Nationwide, Delta Air Lines has canceled nearly 100 flights on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year. About 13 of their flights coming in or going out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled. Delta says this is mainly due to problematic weather in other parts of the country and the COVID-19 Omicron variant taking out a lot of their staff. The airline said the situation has left the airline exhausting all options, including last-minute...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO