Cobb County police have issued a warrant for a second suspect in the case of three men who were shot to death on Independence Day weekend at a Kennesaw-area country club. Justin Caleb Pruitt is charged with two counts of kidnapping in connection with the July 3 slayings of Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez, according to a warrant issued last week. The men were found tied up and shot in the back of a pickup truck on the 10th hole of Pinetree Country Club, not far from Kennesaw State University’s main campus.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO