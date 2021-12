William Earl Fitzhugh of Fennville went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, December 12, 2021, surrounded by his family. William was born in Newport, Arkansas to his late parents, William, and Olly (Smithee) Fitzhugh. He was married to his wife, Eula Mae Forrester, for many faithful years. William was a hardworking man and was known for his dedication to his skill as a welder.

FENNVILLE, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO