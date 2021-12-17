Survey: Streaming Service Churn Rates Hit 44%

For patrons who use our streaming services, HCPL is excited to announce we’re expanding our catalogue of streaming video. In order to bring you a greater variety of TV shows and movies, the library will begin transitioning from “Kanopy” to “hoopla” over the coming months. The hoopla digital collection includes fan favorite movies, newly released albums, “New York Times” bestselling titles, and exclusive STEAM educational content to enhance each users’ experience. Library cardholders can access over 950,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies, and TV). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device, or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku.
