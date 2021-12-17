ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Adds More to 2022 Class, Lands Athlete Kendrick Law

By Blake Byler
 6 days ago
Uncommitted athlete Kendrick Law committed to play football for Alabama and head coach Nick Saban on Friday, just two days after Early Signing Day.

Law signed his National Letter of Intent, adding another highly-touted recruit to Saban's No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to SI All-American.

Alabama beat out LSU for the 5-foot-11, 195 pounder from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La. This is the third player in the Class of 2022 from Louisiana that Alabama beat out LSU for, following wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Shazz Preston.

Law's primary recruiters were defensive line coach Freddie Roach and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Law is the fourth player listed as an athlete to sign with Alabama this cycle, following Isaiah Bond, Amari Niblack, and Antonio Kite.

In high school, Law played football as well as ran track and field, and showed off his speed running a sub-11 second 100-meter dash.

On the gridiron he showed incredible versatility, lining up at running back, wide receiver, defensive back, and return man all at different points in his high school career.

Here is SI All-American's scouting report of Law:

"While Law lines up all over the football field on Friday nights, with success at running back, wide receiver, return man and on defense, it's his physical traits and intellect that combine for the nickel nod. Also a track standout with a 10.48-second 100 meter dash time to his name, the Louisianan is among the nation's most explosive prospects and the strength is only improving. Whether on tape or this offseason at various events, his play-making and football IQ are often on display from breaking on the ball to getting his teammates lined up. Law has linebacker physicality and cornerback speed, with ball skills, plus technique and a certain savvy about him at the same time."

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 23, 2021

• Shifting Mentalities: Alabama Football Adapts from Underdog to Business Trip. • All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball Ahead of Conference Play. • Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, line coach Doug Marrone test positive for COVID-19 • Crimson Tikes: Good Ole St. Nick.
Can Alabama Get Defensive Issues Fixed? That Depends on Mentality Moving Forward

A few weeks ago, after wins against Gonzaga and Houston, there was talk of this Alabama men's basketball team being among the elite. That talk, just like the Crimson Tide's defensive intensity, has disappeared. Alabama has only a few days to figure out how to get back on track before SEC play starts. If it can't get it together, there won't be another SEC championship trophy to hoist in March like last year.
Eli Ricks Already With Crimson Tide, Reveals New Number with New Team

Eli Ricks, who has transferred to Alabama to continue his college football career, unveiled his jersey number on Wednesday. It's a familiar one for LSU fans as well, No. 7. That's the number worn by cornerbacks Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Grant Delpit and Derek Singley Jr., and started becoming a tradition, especially in the secondary. Running back Leonard Fournette also wore it on offense.
Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Cincinnati Wide Receiver Alec Pierce

There may be no player who epitomizes Cincinnati football this season better than Alec Pierce. He's not your typical wide receiver. Physically he's probably a borderline tight end, and a couple of years ago coaches nearly moved him to the defensive side to be a linebacker or safety.
How Jahmyr Gibbs' Transfer Impacts Alabama's Running Back Room

Tuesday saw Nick Saban and Alabama strike again in the transfer portal, landing one of the hottest names in former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs becomes the second major name out of the transfer portal to announce a transfer to Alabama since the end of the 2021 regular season, joining highly-touted former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks.
Nick Saban
Early Enrollee QB Ty Simpson Already Making Impression on Alabama Teammates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ty Simpson has only been on campus a few days, but he is already practicing with the team and making an impression on his new Crimson Tide teammates. One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class has enrolled early and is helping Alabama prepare for Cincinnati and the College Football Playoff on scout team. He can briefly be seen in the practice footage released by Alabama yesterday wearing a black No. 3 jersey.
Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State.
Throwback Crimson Tikes: Lean On Me

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
College Football Playoff Tightens COVID-19 Policies

The College Football Playoff announced numerous new policies in regards to COVID-19, including the possibility that the national championship could be determined without a game being played, on Wednesday afternoon. The updated guidelines were made by the CFP's management committee during a video conference on Tuesday.
Texas A&M Leaps Alabama as No. 1 Class by End of Early Signing Period

At the end of Early Signing Day on Dec. 15, Alabama still had the No. 1 overall class according to Sports Illustrated All-American. But after the decommitment and flip of the nation's No. 1 tight end Jaleel Skinner from Alabama to Miami and Texas A&M picking up a few other top targets, the Aggies have overtaken the Crimson Tide in the SI All-American recruiting rankings.
BamaCentral Courtside: Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a tough night in Legacy Arena for No. 10 Alabama basketball at the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic, as the Crimson Tide fell to the Davidson Wildcats 79-78. A 19-2 run in the first half by Davidson boosted the Wildcats to an 11-point lead early, but by halftime Alabama had cut the lead to six points. At the 2:01 mark in the second half, the Crimson Tide began a 9-0 run that put it within one point, but the Wildcats were able to hold Alabama off in the final seconds for the win.
