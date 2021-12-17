Alabama Adds More to 2022 Class, Lands Athlete Kendrick Law

Uncommitted athlete Kendrick Law committed to play football for Alabama and head coach Nick Saban on Friday, just two days after Early Signing Day.

Law signed his National Letter of Intent, adding another highly-touted recruit to Saban's No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to SI All-American.

Alabama beat out LSU for the 5-foot-11, 195 pounder from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La. This is the third player in the Class of 2022 from Louisiana that Alabama beat out LSU for, following wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Shazz Preston.

Law's primary recruiters were defensive line coach Freddie Roach and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Law is the fourth player listed as an athlete to sign with Alabama this cycle, following Isaiah Bond, Amari Niblack, and Antonio Kite.

In high school, Law played football as well as ran track and field, and showed off his speed running a sub-11 second 100-meter dash.

On the gridiron he showed incredible versatility, lining up at running back, wide receiver, defensive back, and return man all at different points in his high school career.

Here is SI All-American's scouting report of Law:

"While Law lines up all over the football field on Friday nights, with success at running back, wide receiver, return man and on defense, it's his physical traits and intellect that combine for the nickel nod. Also a track standout with a 10.48-second 100 meter dash time to his name, the Louisianan is among the nation's most explosive prospects and the strength is only improving. Whether on tape or this offseason at various events, his play-making and football IQ are often on display from breaking on the ball to getting his teammates lined up. Law has linebacker physicality and cornerback speed, with ball skills, plus technique and a certain savvy about him at the same time."