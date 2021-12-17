ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pickers’: A Young Mike Wolfe Dressed as Santa Atop a Giant Vintage Bicycle Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

By Megan Molseed
 6 days ago
We all know that American Pickers host and creator Mike Wolfe has a passion for vintage bikes.

We can imagine much of his life centers around his collection in one way or another.

After all, he has an entire History Channel series based on collecting antiques; as well as two very fruitful antique shops in both Tenessee and Iowa.

But, who knew the American Pickers star incorporated his passion for vintage bikes into his holiday celebrations!

Thankfully, Mike Wolfe was happy to document a moment when he went full-Santa while riding one of the bikes from his collection. And, Outsiders, this is likely to be the best thing you will see all day.

Earlier this week, the Antique Archaeology Instagram page shared a hilariously festive post depicting a photo of himself sitting atop an incredibly cool vintage set of wheels while dressed head-to-toe in a pretty realistic Santa Claus suit.

“Throwing it back to 1989!” the Antique Archaeology Instagram page notes in the Thursday post.

“@mikewolfeamericanpicker dressed up in this Santa suit, jumped on a Victor High-wheel, and rode around spreading little Christmas cheer to his neighborhood,” the Antique Archaeology message continues.

What a way to spread some Christmas cheer, right? We all knew Santa Claus has his own valuable piece of transportation in his magical sleigh. But, who knew the big man also got around on some vintage wheels as well!

‘American Picker’ Has Always Had An ‘Eye’ For Bikes

American Pickers fans have long known that, while the host of the popular show is pretty much an expert when it comes to most anything vintage, bikes are his favorite things to collect.

In fact, Mike Wolfe found his passion for picking as a kid when he started searching for, rebuilding, and flipping bikes in his Iowa hometown.

Recently, the American Picker was featured on another one of Antique Archaeology’s Instagram pages. This time, Wolfe was working on one of the bikes on display in one of his Antique Archeology locations.

“@mikewolfeamericanpicker has always had an eye for bikes!” the post explains. “What has been your favorite bike he has picked on @americanpickers?”

In the photo, the American Pickers host looks to be perfectly within his element as he moves a rusty bike from an area in his shop. To some, this may look like an old toy. But to Mike Wolfe, it is a beautiful piece of machinery.

Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Said ‘6 Out of 10’ Potential Sellers Are ‘Nice’

Currently, American Pickers has been on the air for over a decade. Up until the last few episodes of the 21st season, Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe traveled the country together in search of rusty gold. However, Wolfe and Fritz picked long before the show began. In fact, Mike tried to sell the show for five years before History picked it up. Before that, Wolfe started his picking journey as a kid. They’ve found some incredible artifacts of American history over the years, but those items usually aren’t the most interesting part of the pick. Oftentimes, the collectors and sellers are the most interesting part of an episode of the hit show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: How Mike Wolfe Felt About Meeting the ‘Pawn Stars’ for First Time

It’s no surprise that American Pickers and Pawn Stars are two of the biggest shows on the History Channel. Both shows feature artifacts from modern history, their incredible stories, and the people who are willing to part with the items. There’s something about Mike Wolfe’s passion for history and the stories that come into Rick Harrison’s pawnshop that viewers love.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s GF Sends Emotional Message to Fellow Kentuckians Following Tornado

In the wake of the devastating storms that ravaged Kentucky and other midwestern states this week, many are taking to social media to find ways to help and share their sympathies. “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, shared an incredibly thoughtful and heartfelt post on Instagram Tuesday morning, calling her followers to take action if they can.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe ‘Has Always Had an Eye for Bikes’ in New Post From His Shop

If there is one thing that Mike Wolfe of American Pickers knows about, it has to be all things bicycles. Fans that have kept up with the show over the years know that if it has two wheels and handlebars, then Wolfe is going to be all over it. He has made a living being the bike guy. That is probably his biggest area of expertise when it comes to picking. He got his start flipping bicycles in the alleys of his hometown in Iowa.
Popculture

'American Pickers' Fans Hoping for Frank Fritz's Return Got More Bad News

American Pickers fans are still reeling from the exit of longtime co-host Frank Fritz, and the news only gets worse for people hoping he might return. The Sun reports that merchandise that was emblazoned with Fritz's likeness has been removed from The History Channel store after fans complained on Twitter that the show was financially profiting from Fritz despite the fact that he is no longer involved with the show. When the American Pickers Twitter account shared a link to their holiday line of merch, fans were quick to raise their grievances about Fritz's exit.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce: Report

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe is generally happy to share the details of his life. He inspires people to follow their passions and encourages a love of history. However, the TV personality has gone through his share of rough times. After more than a year since his wife, Jodi, filed for divorce – the news broke that the couple’s split was finalized.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Send Passionate Messages About Frank Fritz on Danielle Colby Birthday Post

On Friday, December 3, Danielle Colby celebrated her 46th birthday. The American Pickers Instagram page informed the show’s fans. However, fans didn’t only want to flock to the post with well-wishes for the Queen of Rust’s special day. They took the opportunity to once again yell at the show’s social media staff about Frank Fritz’s exit from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Returns to Her ‘Magical Bathtub’ for Stunning New Pic

The “American Pickers” star poses in her magical bathtub. More creative projects from Danielle Colby are on the way soon. Danielle Colby is looking fierce in her latest Instagram post. Showing off her American Traditional tattoos, the “American Pickers” star poses in her “magical bathtub.” Fans recognize the scene from previous posts of the professional junker.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

