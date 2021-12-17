ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Danielle Moné Truitt Wonders What’s at the End of the Rainbow in New Photo

By Suzanne Halliburton
 6 days ago
Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays boss detective Ayanna Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime, provided her followers some down-home kind of wisdom this week.

Take time to appreciate a rainbow. Step back, absorb the grandeur of Mother Nature, assess your life and appreciate your blessings.

“Started moving into my home this week,” wrote the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime. “This view will never ever get old.

“It rained all day. Stormed actually. Then around 3pm the rain stopped. The sun came out and there was a rainbow! I’ve always loved rainbows and see them as a sign of Gods faithfulness to me and my seeds!

Truitt, the mother of two, continued: “I’ve definitely been through the rain and the storm. Some of it was because of my own choices. Some of it wasn’t. But God has kept me. Every time I take in this view I will be reminded of that.”

It’s a beautiful message for the holidays and especially because of the year most of us have had. Check that, make that almost two years.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Kicked Off Career On Stage

Truitt is 40. Like a lot of the actors selected for the cast of a Law & Order franchise, she cut her acting teeth on the stage. The first big TV break for the former Miss Black Sacramento was in BET’s Rebel. She played an Oakland cop turned private detective. While on the show, she worked with Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito and Mykelti Williamson, who also plays a recurring character on Law & Order: Organized Crime. She said both actors taught her how to act in front of a camera rather than a theater audience.

“I’m coming straight from theater doing my first big TV thing and I learned so much from them,” Truitt told Sacramento Magazine this summer. “I learned a lot about stillness and about the eyes being really important and holding your emotion in your eyes more than your face all the time.”

On Law & Order: Organized Crime, Truitt is the partner of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). She’s the calmer of the two, often cleaning up after Stabler goes a bit too far in his undercover work. At the end of the first story arc of season two, she found out she had to share task force boss duties with Sgt. Brewster (Guillermo Diaz).

There’s another upcoming storyline involving Truitt’s character. It’s unclear whether it’ll be within the second story arc of Law & Order: Organized Crime or later this spring. She had worked with Congressman Kilbride, portrayed by Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones. He’s helped Bell, especially when she needed entry into a party used by a billionaire for sex trafficking with the Kosta Organization. But Nova, who is an undercover agent, told Bell that Kilbride is involved with the Marcy Killers. And he told the gang he had a detective in his back pocket.

So stay tuned for more Outsider coverage of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The next new episode is Jan. 6.

