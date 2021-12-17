ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gB7eJ_0dPzhGTZ00

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests and a non-injury accident.

On December 10th, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tera Reyes, 30, of Clarinda, on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Reyes was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. She was later released upon time served.

On December 14th, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lorisa Buckley, 56, of Red Oak, on a warrant for Forgery. Buckley was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until later being released on bond.

On December 16th, at approximately 8:36 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the intersection of Highway 71 and Wichita Road. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Diedra Nelson, of Griswold, was turning onto Wichita Road when a glare caused a vision obstruction. Nelson turned the corner too tightly and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado being operated by Randall Frank of Griswold. No injuries were reported during this accident. Nelson’s vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 worth of damage while Frank’s vehicle sustained approximately $1,000 worth of damage.

