Murphy Highlights State’s Supply Chain Infrastructure

Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday signed S4081, extending the utility shutoff grace period established under Executive Order No. 246 from Dec. 31, 2021, to March 15, 2022, for all water, municipal electric, and sewer customers. The legislation also extends the payment plan provisions of Executive Order No. 246, requiring all utilities to offer a 12-month, no down payment, interest-free payment plan to customers prior to disconnecting service or imposing liens for non-payment of arrearages that had accrued since the beginning of the public health emergency. Further, the legislation requires the Department of Community Affairs to establish a Winter Termination Program for customers of water, sewer, and electric municipal utilities and local authorities, and requires the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to include water and sewer public utilities in its existing Winter Termination Program. These programs, which will take effect for the 2022-2023 winter season, will protect customers who are eligible for certain public assistance programs or are unable to pay their bills due circumstances beyond their control from utility disconnections between November 15 and March 15.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO