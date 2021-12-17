ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy Highlights State’s Supply Chain Infrastructure

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy today visited the Port of Newark to highlight New Jersey’s supply chain infrastructure as well as discuss the steps that the state, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), and other key stakeholders are taking to deal with the current global supply chain...

marcellusdrilling.com

NJ Gov Murphy Seeks to Ban NatGas for Heat, Appliances Statewide

New Jersey is a huge and important market for Marcellus Shale gas. NJ’s far-left Governor, Phil Murphy, recently won reelection to his job by 84,286 votes, about 3% of all votes cast. In other words, Murphy doesn’t have any kind of mandate to continue his socialist policies. Yet he’s now doubling down. Murphy is attempting to ban the use of natural gas for heating, stoves, etc. across the entire state! It’s completely bonkers and insane. Some 75% of the homes and businesses heat with natural gas.
MARCELLUS, NY
njbmagazine.com

State Introduces Benchmark Program to Curtail Healthcare Costs

With the goal of curtailing the large annual rise in healthcare costs that have been plaguing residents, businesses and the state for decades, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the launch of the New Jersey Health Cost Growth Benchmark Program. Created through Executive Order 277, Murphy said the program is “based on...
HEALTH
roi-nj.com

Murphy: Partnerships have helped Port Newark avoid supply-chain issues

Gov. Phil Murphy started the event at Port Newark with a startling statistic. According to a recent report from the global logistics firm Shifl, ships leaving China can get to the Port of New York and New Jersey 25% faster than they can reach a port on the West Coast, due to a backlog of ships and processing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Keene Sentinel

Trucker shortage? It’s a point of debate amid supply chain jam

WASHINGTON — As Congress seeks solutions to a supply-chain crisis that’s leaving shelves empty and consumers frustrated this holiday season, one suggestion keeps recurring: Address the trucker shortage. The American Trucking Associations says there’s a need to fill 80,000 trucker jobs to satisfy America’s demand to move freight....
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration's near-term plan to address America's clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods.The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. Next year, the amount of money for port improvements will nearly double to $450 million in grants annually for five years under President Joe Biden s new infrastructure law.“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said with Thursday's announcement. “These investments in our...
U.S. POLITICS
njbmagazine.com

Utility Shutoff Grace Period Extended for Water and Sewer Customers

Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday signed S4081, extending the utility shutoff grace period established under Executive Order No. 246 from Dec. 31, 2021, to March 15, 2022, for all water, municipal electric, and sewer customers. The legislation also extends the payment plan provisions of Executive Order No. 246, requiring all utilities to offer a 12-month, no down payment, interest-free payment plan to customers prior to disconnecting service or imposing liens for non-payment of arrearages that had accrued since the beginning of the public health emergency. Further, the legislation requires the Department of Community Affairs to establish a Winter Termination Program for customers of water, sewer, and electric municipal utilities and local authorities, and requires the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to include water and sewer public utilities in its existing Winter Termination Program. These programs, which will take effect for the 2022-2023 winter season, will protect customers who are eligible for certain public assistance programs or are unable to pay their bills due circumstances beyond their control from utility disconnections between November 15 and March 15.
HEALTH SERVICES
njbmagazine.com

Understanding the NJ Secure Choice Savings Program

The Secure Choice legislation being enacted in 2022 mandates employers with 25 or employees must offer a retirement savings plan. Those that do not, will be enrolled in the New Jersey Secure Choice plan or face substantial financial penalties. NJBIA is offering its members a solution. Help your employees achieve...
ECONOMY
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
