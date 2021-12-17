ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Seven British sports stars who successfully cracked America including David Beckham and Tyson Fury

By Tristan Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

MAKING it in America has long been the yardstick used to measure real success on this side of the pond.

Beatlemania swept across the US as the Fab Four touched down back in the 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBmzu_0dPzeDR500
Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury is a big hit across the pond Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29J2T4_0dPzeDR500
David Beckham is well known from his MLS days Credit: AP:Associated Press

Rarely a year goes by without a British A-Lister up for an Oscar in Hollywood.

And the Queen is even held in higher regard stateside than she is in certain parts of her own kingdom.

But which sports stars from these isles have made it big in the Land of the Free?

Here SunSport takes a look at some of the homegrown talent that has cracked America.

TYSON FURY

The reigning WBC heavyweight champ is such a hit stateside that it’s a big deal he’s lining up a blockbuster homecoming bout next year.

Fury has fought across the Atlantic in each of his last five fights - including his stunning trilogy of shows with Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King inked a whopping £80MILLION deal with Las Vegas-based promoters Top Rank and broadcaster ESPN back in 2019.

And he has even made his bow in WWE as he counts wrestling mogul Vince McMahon among his close pals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahuUg_0dPzeDR500
Fury partied with fans in Las Vegas after decking Deontay Wilder Credit: The Mega Agency

DAVID BECKHAM

Golden Balls is one of the most famous men on the planet and surely helped put Major League Soccer on the map.

The ex-England captain headed to LA Galaxy after his ‘galactico’ era at Real Madrid came to an end in 2007.

Five years in California saw Becks rubbing shoulders with the gliterrati and he now counts the likes of Kim Kardashian and Pharrell Williams as chums.

Now long-since retired from his playing days, the 46-year-old is owner of MLS expansion side Inter Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVXZU_0dPzeDR500
David Beckham is owner of MLS-side Inter Miami Credit: AP

EMMA RADUCANU

Britain’s No.1 arguably produced THE sporting story of the year with her victory at the US Open back in September.

The 19-year-old became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam in tennis history when she triumphed in New York.

Victory saw her become an overnight star as her face went up on billboards around the Big Apple.

And an invite to the glitzy Met Gala capped off a star turn from the teen sensation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4h6h_0dPzeDR500
Fashionista Emma Raducanu was invited to the Met Gala Credit: Getty

LEWIS HAMILTON

While he may not be rushing back to Abu Dhabi any time soon, F1 superstar Hamilton will have a home in the US of A.

The Mercedes racer has triumphed in a record SIX US Grands Prix during his glittering career on track.

Off it, the fashionista driver is a Met Gala-regular and owns properties in New York.

He recently sold one £37million penthouse without ever moving in - but owns another nearby with megastar quarterback Tom Brady as a neighbour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2XXj_0dPzeDR500
Lewis Hamilton has won the US Grand Prix a record six times Credit: EPA

RORY MCILROY

McIlroy made his name in the early 2010s with a series of major victories in America.

The Northern Irish whizz lifted the US Open in 2011 and the PGA Championship twice - in 2012 and 2014.

The 32-year-old has long been a thorn in the USA’s side as a Ryder Cup point-winner.

But he calls Florida home and is married to former PGA TOUR staffer Erica Stoll - now if only he could win a Green Jacket…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdRMP_0dPzeDR500
Rory McIlroy got into the Cheesehead spirit at Whistling Straits this year Credit: Reuters

LENNOX LEWIS

Before Fury there was another Tyson in town - and a British boxing legend ready to take him down.

Lewis had a head start in cracking America with an accent drawn from his Canadian upbringing.

And the East Londoner was already a star thanks to headline shows with the likes of Evander Holyfield and Hasim Rahman.

But the Lion’s fame peaked in 2002 with his eighth-round stoppage of ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson in their Tennessee showdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPxH4_0dPzeDR500
Lennox Lewis stopped Mike Tyson in their 2002 showdown Credit: AFP

NICK FALDO

Sir Nick is the only Brit to win the Masters more than once.

The World Golf Hall of Famer was champion three times at Augusta - back-to-back in 1989-90 and again in 1996.

Now known for his work in the commentary booth, the 64-year-old is a feature on NBC Sports’ coverage.

And like McIlroy, he’s another British linksman to call Florida home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbPhz_0dPzeDR500
Reigning champ Nick Faldo presented Tiger Woods with his first Green Jacket Credit: AFP - Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Press

David Beckham splashes out on luxury yacht

David Beckham has splashed out on a 100ft yacht. The 46-year-old former soccer star was inspired by his pal Sir Elton John to purchase the $6.6 million luxury vessel and he reportedly hopes to set sail on his new purchase in the new year. A source told The Sun newspaper:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lewis, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Hamilton, NY
Motor1.com

David Beckham Claims The Maserati MC20 Is The Perfect Car

Having been named Maserati's global brand ambassador earlier this year, you're obviously not going to hear David Beckham saying something negative about the MC20. The former soccer player who spent most of his career at Manchester United was invited by the Italian marque with the trident logo to take the mid-engined supercar for a spin around the Modena circuit.
MIAMI, FL
billionsluxuryportal.com

DAVID BECKHAM'S MAGICAL MIAMI MASERATI

Global sporting icon, philanthropist, businessman and style trailblazer: David Beckham showcases his artistry as the designer of a Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition... As a brand ambassador of the Italian automotive brand Maserati, David Beckham with the help of the Maserati Centro Stile and as part of Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program, which allows customers to create their own tailor-made Maserati, David.
HOME & GARDEN
firstsportz.com

David Beckham Discusses Fighting Racism In England

David Beckham is not just a great footballer but he is also an excellent spokesperson. He is one of those players who are way too influential. It is his public speaking over the heated issues which truly steals the spotlight. For instance, all the hate comments which came in the...
MLS
The Independent

Ian Matos: Olympic diving star dies aged 32

Olympic diver Ian Matos has died aged 32 following illness after suffering from a lung infection.The Brazilian had spent two months in hospital before his condition worsened on Wednesday.An Olympian at the Rio Games in 2016, Matos would finish eighth with partner Luiz Outerelo. While Matos won three bronze medals at the 2010 South American Games.Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement: “We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32.“Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline.“Our sincere condolences to his family...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
David Beckham
The Independent

Tyson Fury would have been ‘eaten for dinner’ in previous era, Frank Bruno claims

Frank Bruno says if WBC champion Tyson Fury was boxing in his day he “would have been eaten for dinner”.Fury retained his heavyweight title after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October. He is seeking a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but will first take on Dillian Whyte in early 2022.But despite Fury being at the top of his game, Bruno believes he wouldn’t have survived in his era.“[Fury] knows deep down in his heart if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner,’ he told DAZN. “I’m not going to sit here and disrespect...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
282K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy