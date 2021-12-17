UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

Related
Parsons Police up reward in dog killer search to $30,000
PARSONS, Kans. — Due to an abundance of support not just locally, but nationally, the Parsons Police Department has raised the reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ranger’s killer. Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy owned by a PPD officer that was found dead in the owner’s backyard […]
What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in a Robert E. Lee monument
A time capsule from inside the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, has finally been opened over a century after being buried inside the statue's pedestal. Nexstar's WRIC was there to see what was in the box.
Police: 4 shot at Oak Brook mall during shootout; 2 in custody
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by directly by gunfire during a shootout between two men. Each of the women were […]
Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside
The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City area daughters wish for breaks in their mother’s cases this Christmas
Both women's mothers are missing. Ellie Green's mother, Angela Green, was last seen around June of 2019 in Prairie Village, Kansas. Kelsey Smith's mom, Echo Lloyd, was last seen around Mother's Day in Edwards, Missouri.
Topeka police responding to domestic find arson in progress
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department responding to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of S.E. Minnesota Ave. Wednesday morning at 7:14 a.m. noticed smoke coming from the home. The Topeka Fire Department responded to the smell of smoke as officers continued to investigate thedomestic call, leading to police trying […]
Topeka police move to find woman in connection with theft of ‘life-saving’ machine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has located the woman who was connected with the criminal use of a financial card investigation. On Monday, Dec. 20th KSNT reporter Matthew Johnstone reported on the case of Tylynn Cross, 19, who had her car stolen in the Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. Cross was frustrated there […]
Jury finds Kim Potter guilty in death of Daunte Wright
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police Officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Potter could face a 15-year sentence and a $30,000 fine for first-degree manslaughter. She could face 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine for second-degree murder. The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
District Attorney finds Topeka police officers ‘justified’ in September use of deadly force
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday that his office has completed the review for investigations into the shooting deaths of Jennifer Morris and Jesse Buck Lees which occurred in September of 2021. According to a recent release from the DA’s office, law enforcement in Topeka responded to a call about […]
Man on electric unicycle dies after being struck by car in Hawaii
Police say the man was traveling on Interstate H-1 near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when he lost control and was thrown from the electric unicycle he was riding.
‘Major Scrooge Move’: $5,000 damage done to local sports field
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is calling the vandalism done to a soccer field a major “Scrooge move.” The police department estimates the damage done by a vehicle driving onto the field will total $5,000. RCPD shared photos of the damage to soccer field 5 at Anneberg Park. According to authorities, […]
Kansas awards victims of violent crime over $100,000
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One hundred and ninety-one victims of violent crime were awarded financial assistance from The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board during their December meeting. Awards were made in 67 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 124 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $108,671.50. The Division of Crime Victims Compensation was established in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cat found alive in rubble 9 days after deadly tornadoes tore through Kentucky
“If cats actually have nine lives, he probably used up about eight of them..."
Man shot earlier this week was ‘acquaintance’ with shooter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The investigation into a shooting near 10th and Kansas earlier this week is still being investigated, however, police are saying the two men involved in the shooting are “acquaintances.” The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, One adult male was shot, once. […]
Kansas man convicted in relation to 2019 killing of his mother
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced in the Shawnee County District Court in relation to the 2019 homicide of his mother. According to a press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officers were sent to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 p.m. on June 16, 2019. Officers on the scene […]
Air Force officer’s promotion ceremony moves from Utah to Wichita for terminally ill father to witness
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-From Utah to Wichita, an air force officer's promotion ceremony moved across the state lines to his hometown of Wichita. The reason behind it is so his terminally ill father could get the chance to see him move up in rank.
‘Operation Grinch’ leads to 38 arrests in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than a few ‘Grinches’ were arrested over the past week by the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The results of so-called ‘Operation Grinch’ were released on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The operation ran from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 during which time TPD and SCSO joined together to […]
Kansas man arrested in burglary investigation after deputy finds truck full of stolen goods
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect has been taken into custody Wednesday by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges following a traffic stop. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy took a past burglary and theft report in the 8100 block of SW Riverwood Lane shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, […]
Man once convicted of arson named fire chief
There were high emotions and high drama at a fire district board meeting in Illinois Monday, as a once-convicted arsonist was named acting fire chief of the volunteer fire department.
Kansas rollover crash sends 2 to the hospital
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – An ice patch on the highway is to blame for a Thursday rollover crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Crash logs show at 8:10 a.m. a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 20 near King Fisher Road when the driver lost control of the car due to […]
KSNT News
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/https://www.ksnt.com/
Comments / 0