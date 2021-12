Fresh off its stint as the final post-credits “scene” in Spider-Man: No Way Home — yep, if you left the theater early, you missed it — here is the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spinning out of the events of No Way Home, Strange has even more trouble with the multiverse (Wong told you not to cast that spell Strange!!!), and he recruits Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to help him deal with it. The villain in the film seems to be Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo — although Mordo claims that the real threat to the MCU in the film ... is Doctor Strange.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO