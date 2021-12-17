Kern County unemployment rate dropped nearly a percentage point in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County fell by almost a percentage point in November, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in October, according to the EDD. The unemployment rate for California in November was 5.4 percent, and 3.9 percent nationwide.

A November jobs report released Friday showed that California as a whole had a very good month regarding jobs and unemployment

The report showed the state created nearly 22 percent of the nation’s new jobs in November and showed the largest unemployment rate deceased since February.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on the report remarking on California’s achievement.

“Since February, California has created nearly 1 million jobs, an unprecedented achievement for the state`s economic recovery,” Newsom said in the statement. “There`s still more work to be done getting folks back to work and supporting those hardest-hit by the pandemic.”

The state`s unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percent in November to 6.9 percent, the largest rate decrease since February, according to the report.

The report said the state has now regained nearly 70 percent, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



