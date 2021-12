News Bites for December 21... ...Cox Media Group AC “B98.5” WSB-FM Atlanta held the annual “Tad & Drex’s Merry Little Christmas” campaign and helped fill the Christmas wish lists of fifteen local families. Morning hosts Tad Lemire, Drex Rener and Kara Leigh asked listeners to nominate families in need who deserved a “Merry Little Christmas.” The fifteen families chosen had no way to put gifts under the tree this year, many had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and financial hardship. “The B98.5 team has come together to make sure that children have exactly what they asked for under the tree on Christmas morning” VP of Audience and Operations Chris Eagan said in a release. “The power of local radio is showcased every year through the Merry Little Christmas program and we are honored to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these Atlanta area families this holiday season.”

