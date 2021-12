Season 9 will be arriving on the Hallmark Channel in the new year, and we know that there are going to be some changes in the Hope Valley world. What’s one of the more notable ones right now? Think in terms of a new young actor in the role of Little Jack. (He’s no longer a baby, so we have to change the terminology here.) According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Hyland Goodrich is taking on the role of Elizabeth’s son (who has been aged up slightly) for the new season. In a statement via the site, Erin Krakow, who is also an executive producer, had the following to say about the addition:

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO