How to Create Landscape Photographs in the Rain

In wildlife photography, we proverbially “intrude” into the homes of animals. This means the level of preparation has to be unmistakable. It becomes a top priority to avoid affecting them and their habitats. On the other hand, being too hesitant means potentially missing treasurable moments that happen in the blink of an eye. So how do you prepare yourself for wildlife photography? To answer this question, today we have landscape and wildlife photographer David Wilder with B&H, who shares his five biggest tips for respectful wildlife photography covering the aspects of gears, research and additional preparation.
