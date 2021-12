The Detroit Lions, for the most part, are a team not typically watched by the national media, and thus, the national perspective on what they are capable of reflects that. This past weekend's “stunning blowout victory” over the Arizona Cardinals changed things a bit, and there were plenty of national eyes finding the game to see if the Lions were for real. There was a nice collection of love being thrown the Lions way following the game, and they moved up in every power ranking this week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO