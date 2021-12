On Friday, shares’ prices of Rivian Automotive Inc., the Amazon-backed electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Irvine, California, dived as much as 15 per cent, skidding to a record low, after the e-vehicle maker had unveiled at its first quarterly earnings’ report as a publicly listed company that supply chain challenges had been mounting amid a steep shortage of raw materials alongside a squeezed labor market.

IRVINE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO