ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bO3kO_0dPzRs4d00

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein who was charged with sex trafficking after the financier’s death, will not take the stand in her own defense.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan asked the 59-year-old British socialite to stand in court Friday afternoon, explaining that Maxwell had the right to either testify in her own defense or decline to.

“Your Honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell responded, attitude defiant.

Maxwell’s lawyers have offered a spirited defense, portraying her as a scapegoat targeted by the government because prosecutors could no longer bring Epstein to justice after he killed himself at a federal lockup in August 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges stemming from her interactions with four teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. During that span, Maxwell was romantically involved with and then later worked for Epstein.

While she won’t testify before the jury, Maxwell has seemed active in her defense throughout the three weeks of the trial, frequently writing notes to her lawyers and hugging them as she enters and leaves court each day. As Maxwell declared her intention not to testify, attorney Bobbi Sternheim’s arm was wrapped around her lower back.

Her defense called another of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time paramours to the stand earlier Friday: a former Miss Sweden, New York City doctor and tabloid fixture who told the jury that she trusted the financier with her young daughters and denied taking part in a group sexual encounter with a key accuser.

Eva Andersson-Dubin, 60, testified that she dated Epstein “off and on” from 1983 to the early 1990s, before he dated Maxwell.

Epstein and Andersson-Dubin remained friends after breaking up and, in 1994, she married another moneyed financier, Glenn Dubin, with whom she had three children.

One of the key accusers in the Maxwell trial, identified in court only as “Jane” to protect her identity, testified that a woman named “Eva” joined a group sexual experience with Epstein.

On Friday, Andersson-Dubin was asked by one of Maxwell’s attorneys if she had ever been in a group sexual encounter with Jane.

“Absolutely not,” she responded.

Asked if she had ever been in a group sexualized massage of Epstein with Jane, she responded: “I have not.”

Later, Andersson-Dubin acknowledged having issues with her memory upon cross examination.

“It’s very hard for me to remember anything far back,” Andersson-Dubin said. “My family notices it, I notice it. It’s been an issue.”

The Dubins have denied knowing anything about Epstein’s sexual misconduct, but were publicly supportive of Epstein when he initially was prosecuted and convicted of sex crimes in Florida in 2008. Another Epstein accuser whose allegations are not part of Maxwell’s trial, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said that she was trafficked to Glenn Dubin, among other powerful men, all of whom have denied her accounts.

As the Dubin children — including two daughters — grew up, they sometimes joined their parents on flights with Epstein, Andersson-Dubin said.

She testified that Epstein was fond of her children and the children viewed him like an uncle, sometimes calling him “Uncle F,” an apparent abbreviation of his name, minus the “J.”

When Andersson-Dubin was asked by a defense lawyer if she ever witnessed any inappropriate conduct between Epstein and teenage girls, she responded: “I did not.”

The testimony came on the second day of Maxwell’s defense presentation, which could be completed as early as the end of Friday. Nathan has said closing arguments could occur Monday and the jury might receive the case by the end of that day to begin its deliberations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, officials confirm to FOX Charlotte. Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SFGate

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the reminder for the benefit of Alessi, who was less familiar with the process. Then Pagliuca read from the document in front of him and promptly spoke Jane’s real first name out loud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Glenn Dubin
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case sent home for Christmas

The jury deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations into the sex trafficking trial on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of testimonies from the trial.The PA news agency understands that rather than continuing its deliberations on Thursday, the jury will return after the Christmas holiday on December 27.It means Maxwell, who was born on December 25, will spend her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Sex Crimes#Attorneys#Ap#Fox8 Mobile#British
MSNBC

Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

In yet another transparent move to deflect and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her pending and very active investigations into Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KREX

Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. Jamarr Thompson, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy