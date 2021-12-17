NFL Week 15: Roundup of players on COVID-19 list and the impact on the league

As the NFL enters the closing stretch of the 2021 schedule, the league has been rocked by COVID-19 in a way it hadn’t since the coronavirus pandemic began.

On Monday, the NFL had 37 total positive player tests, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that was the highest number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic. That number was eclipsed Tuesday when another 38 players tested positive, bringing the total to 75 in just the first two days of the week.

The number of players added to Reserve/COVID-19 lists hasn’t slowed since, with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team among the hardest hit—all teams fighting for playoff positioning.

In response, the NFL is rescheduling games (to the dismay of some teams). Schefter reports that the Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders will be moved from Saturday to Monday. Washington’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks will both be moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

This comes a day after NFL adjusted its COVID-19 protocols:

​”Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community.”

Below is a glimpse into why such measures were necessary; a look at this week’s games involving teams in the playoff hunt and which impact players from those games recently landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This will be updated as more information becomes available.

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (Moved from Saturday to Monday, 5 p.m. ET)

Raiders: 1 game behind final Wild Card

Browns: 1 game behind Ravens in AFC North and tied for final Wild Card (Colts, Bills hold tiebreaker)

Key Browns players out: S Grant Delpit, P Jamie Gillan, DB Ronnie Harrison, DB Troy Hill, TE Austin Hooper, RB Kareem Hunt, DB John Johnson, QB Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry, QB Baker Mayfield, DT Malik McDowell, G Wyatt Teller, T Jedrick Wills

Depth players out: LB Tony Fields, G Drew Forbes, CB A.J. Green, DE Takkarist McKinley, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Jacob Phillips, LB Mack Wilson

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (Moved from Sunday to Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET)

Washington: Tied for final Wild Card (holds tiebreaker over Vikings, Eagles, Falcons, Saints)

Key Washington players out: DT Jonathan Allen, QB Kyle Allen, DB Kamren Curl, DB Kendall Fuller, QB Taylor Heinicke, DT Matt Ioannidis, T Cornelius Lucas, DE James Smith-Williams, DE Montez Sweat

Depth players out: DB Troy Apke, LB Milo Eifler, DB Darrick Forrest, LB Khaleke Hudson, C Tyler Larsen, LB David Mayo, TE Sammis Reyes, DT Tim Settle, WR Cam Sims, RB Wendell Smallwood, DE Casey Toohill, DL Daniel Wise

Eagles: Tied for final Wild Card (Washington, Vikings hold tiebreaker)

Key Eagles players out: WR Quez Watkins

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Moved from Sunday to Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET)

Seahawks: 1 game behind Wild Card

Key Seahawks players out: RB Alex Collins, WR Tyler Lockett

Rams: 1 game behind Cardinals in NFC West and top seed in NFC

Key Rams players out: WR Odell Beckham, DB Donte Deayon, DB Jordan Fuller, T Rob Havenstein, RB Darrell Henderson, TE Tyler Higbee, NT Sebastian Joseph, LB Von Miller, DB Jalen Ramsey, LB Troy Reeder

Depth players out: T Tremayne Anchrum Jr., DB Antoine Brooks Jr., DB Terrell Burgess, G Jamil Demby, G Bobby Evans, DB Jake Gervase, DB Grant Haley, LB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins, DB Juju Hughes, T Alaric Jackson, LB Justin Lawler, TE Johnny Mundt, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DB Kareem Orr, LB Christian Rozeboom

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Cardinals: Tied for best record in NFC (Packers, Buccaneers hold tiebreaker)

Key Cardinals players out: C Rodney Hudson

Lions: Eliminated

Key Lions players out: DB Tracy Walker, RB Jamaal Williams

Depth players out: DB Jalen Elliott, DB Mark Gilbert, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, DB Bobby Price

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Jets: Eliminated

Key Jets players out: WR Elijah Moore

Depth players out: WR Jeff Smith, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, DB Justin Hardee

Dolphins: 1 game behind final Wild Card

Key Dolphins players out: DB Jevon Holland, WR Jaylen Waddle

Depth players out: RB Phillip Lindsay

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Cowboys: 1 game behind best record in NFC

Giants: 2 games behind final Wild Card

Key Giants players out: DB Adoree’ Jackson, DB Xavier McKinney, WR Kadarius Toney

Depth players: LB Cam Brown, DB J.R. Reed, DB Aaron Robinson, WR John Ross, LB Oshane Ximines

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Bengals: 1 game behind Ravens in AFC North, tied for final Wild Card (Bills, Browns hold tiebreaker)

Key Bengals players out: DB Chidobe Awuzie

Depth players out: LB Clay Johnston

Broncos: Tied for Wild Card (Colts, Bills, Browns, Bengals hold tiebreaker)

Key Broncos players out: LB Malik Reek

Depth players: RB Mike Boone, DB P.J. Locke

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Packers: Tied for best record in NFC (hold tiebreaker over Bucs, Cardinals)

Key Packers players out: NT Kenny Clark

Ravens: Lead Browns, Bengals by 1 game in AFC North

Key Ravens players out: DB Chuck Clark

Depth players: C Trystan Colon

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday Night Football)

Saints: Tied for final Wild Card (Washington, Vikings, Eagles, Falcons hold tiebreaker)

Key Saints out: Head coach Sean Payton

Buccaneers: Tied for best record in NFC (Packers hold tiebreaker)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

Vikings: Tied for final Wild Card (Washington holds tiebreaker)

Key Vikings players out: DE Danielle Hunter

Depth players out: WR Dan Chisena, RB Alex Mattison, WR Dede Westbrook

Bears: 2 games behind Wild Card

Key Bears players out: T Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson, WR Allen Robinson, DB Duke Shelley

Depth players: DB Artie Burns, QB Andy Dalton, DT Mario Edwards, NT Eddie Goldman, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, TE Jesse James, RB Ryan Nall

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)

Chiefs: No. 1 seed in AFC and two-game lead over Chargers in AFC West (after Thursday.

Key Chiefs players out: LB Willie Gay, DT Chris Jones

Depth players out: TE Joe Fortson, WR Josh Gordon

Chargers: Leads Wild Card race by 1/2 game over Colts, Bills, Browns, Bengals, Broncos (after Thursday)

Key Chargers players out: T Rashawn Slater