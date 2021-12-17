Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

The Northern Illinois Huskies will face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Cure Bowl on Friday night from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

NIU comes into this game with a 9-4 record on the year after knocking off Kent State 41-23 in their final game of the season. They will be bringing their stingy defense and their strong offensive play tonight. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina comes into this one 10-2 and will look to end the season strong with a win tonight.

Tune in to the Cure Bowl today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

When: Friday, December 17

Friday, December 17 Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

