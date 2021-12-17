ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies will face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Cure Bowl on Friday night from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

NIU comes into this game with a 9-4 record on the year after knocking off Kent State 41-23 in their final game of the season. They will be bringing their stingy defense and their strong offensive play tonight. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina comes into this one 10-2 and will look to end the season strong with a win tonight.

Tune in to the Cure Bowl today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

  • When: Friday, December 17
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football Bowl Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

NIU vs. Coastal Carolina (-11.5)

O/U: 62.5

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

