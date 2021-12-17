Olivia Colman Gives a Mother of a Performance in The Lost Daughter

“The Lost Daughter” (120 mins, Rated R for language, some sexual content, brief nudity and thematic elements). 8 out of 10. Little seen actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, sister to Jake, has taken on the task that many actors have resorted to over the years — and quite excessively in recent years — to directing. And many actors-turned-filmmakers have become accomplished at their new trade, creating a double-edged career. But Maggie hasn’t been in front of the camera that much lately — and as a result, she’s decided to try her hand at directing, choosing the 2008 novella “The Lost Daughter” by Elena Ferrante…a deep-rooted psychological think-piece aimed at a middle-aged woman who wanders in-and-out of reality vs. fantasy as she reflects on her life up to now.

