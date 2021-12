The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $1.5 billion to states and school districts to help school nutrition teams deal with supply chain issues. Schools will receive $1 billion to purchase food for their meal programs and another $300 million will be provided to states to purchase foods to then be distributed to school districts. An additional $200 million will be utilized for cooperative agreements to purchase local foods for schools, with an emphasis on buying locally and from historically excluded producers.

