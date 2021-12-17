ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The verdict is in at last on The Shrink Next Door [Apple TV+ recap]

By Scout Tafoya
Cult of Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, mercifully comes to a close this week after eight very long episodes. Marty goes looking for the missing pieces of his life after 30 years under Ike’s care, and finds a lot of dead ends....

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

The Shrink Next Door Series-Finale Recap: Just a Schmuck Like the Rest of Us

Marty Markowitz used to be a person. Before he met Dr. Ike Herschkopf, Marty had a family and a life and a sense of humor. But in the final episode of The Shrink Next Door, the series reminds us repeatedly of the untold damage that Ike did to Marty throughout nearly three decades of emotional and financial abuse.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Uma Thurman Finds Herself at the Center of a Mysterious Abduction in Apple TV+ Thriller “Suspicion” [Image]

Announced with a first-look this morning, Apple TV+ is getting set to unleash a brand new original thriller series, this one titled “Suspicion” and starring Uma Thurman. Billed as a “high-octane original thriller,” the series will premiere globally Friday, February 4, 2022 on Apple TV+. “The eight-episode, heart-pounding drama starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction”), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Markowitz
Person
Tobe Hooper
Person
Casey Wilson
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Paul Rudd
Cult of Mac

Dickinson finally faces its essential truth [Apple TV+ recap]

Dickinson, Apple TV+’s soon-to-be-missed show about the great poet, arrives at its moment of truth this week. The episode, titled “My Life had stood – a Loaded Gun -,” is the one the entire show has been building toward — and there are still two left to go before this final season concludes.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Shrink Next Door podcast host sues over profits from the Apple TV+ adaptation

Former New York Times columnist Joe Nocera created his Wondery podcast in 2019 based on the people next door to his new Hamptons home: therapist Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and Marty Markowitz, whom Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell respectively played on the Apple TV+ series. "From a distance, it looks like a writer’s dream: a story gets optioned and becomes a hit show, and its author is rewarded with gobs of money and a halo of Hollywood validation," reports The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison. "Yet the story of how Nocera’s story made it onto the screen is almost as tortured and contentious as the relationship between Markowitz and Herschkopf that it portrays. By the time The Shrink Next Door debuted in November, the award-winning journalist had been fired by his most recent employer, Bloomberg News, the media behemoth that helped shepherd his story to podcast fame. On Tuesday, Nocera filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bloomberg, alleging that the company has denied him profits he is due for the TV series. Nocera’s camp is casting him as a creative force done wrong by a major corporation profiting off his hard work." Vivek Jayaram, Nocera’s attorney, says: "Whatever Bloomberg gets from commercializing this story, Joe gets half of it. Creatives can and should be empowered to benefit financially from the work they have created, especially when they’ve entered into agreements confirming that right.” Kerri Chyka, a spokesperson for Bloomberg News responded to the lawsuit by saying: “Mr. Nocera was treated fairly in all of his dealings with Bloomberg. We have honored and will continue to honor all of our contractual obligations with him.”
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Shrink Next Door season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s finale, is The Shrink Next Door season 2 ever going to happen over at Apple TV+? Or, have we reached the end of the road?. The first order of business that we should get to here is sharing the bad news: There are no plans at present for more of the series, which stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Regardless of what happens in the finale (we don’t want to give anything away here for those who haven’t seen it yet), this was billed from the start as a limited series. With that in mind, it was clearly designed to have a defined beginning, middle, and end.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shrink Next Door#The Verdict
Cult of Mac

Swan Song is smart sci-fi done right [Apple TV+ review]

Just before the end of the year, Apple TV+ has one more prestige item to push. New sci-fi movie Swan Song stars multiple Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and multiple Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. Swan Song, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, is a number of things: an inspirational...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ doc Sound of 007 explores 60 years of James Bond music

Marking the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie franchise, Apple TV+ plans to release a documentary film entitled The Sound of 007 in October 2022. It will celebrate the music of the Bond films, from Dr. No with Sean Connery in 1962 to Daniel Craig’s last romp as the man from MI6 in 2021, No Time to Die.
MOVIES
Phone Arena

James Bond fans with Apple TV+ are in for a treat next year

If you’re a fan of the famous British secret agent with the 007 designation, and you’re also an Apple TV+ subscriber, you’re in for a treat. Apple will release a new docu series on Apple TV+ focused on six decades of James Bond movie music. “The Sound...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Big Door Prize’: Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra & Sammy Fourlas Join Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Damon Gupton (Super Pumped), Arrow alum Josh Segarra and newcomer Sammy Fourlas are set to star alongside Chris O’Dowd in Apple’s The Big Door Prize, a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh’s bestselling novel. The series hails from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer/executive producer David West Read, Skydance Television and Parasite producer CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Dennis will play Cass. She has been with...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy