At 21-9, the Utah Jazz are focused on their long term goal of winning the NBA championship. They have the best offense in the league, and with Rudy Gobert manning the middle, their defense can’t be underestimated either. The Timberwolves (15-16) find themselves in a significantly different position. This long downtrodden franchise would probably be content with a playoff berth. After all, they’ve had precisely one in the past 17 years.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO