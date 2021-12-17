Broncos injuries: Kenny Young, Dre'Mont Jones doubtful for Week 15
Denver Broncos starting defenders Dre’Mont Jones (foot) and Kenny Young (concussion protocol) are both doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
Fangio also indicated that Broncos running back Javonte Williams (knee) should be good to go.
Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.
Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
DL Dre’Mont Jones (foot) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
ILB Kenny Young (concussion) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
OT Bobby Massie (hip) DNP Limited Limited Questionable
DB Kareem Jackson (back) DNP Limited Limited Questionable
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) DNP Limited Limited Questionable
OLB Stephen Weatherly (illness) DNP Limited Full
RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
DE Shelby Harris (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
RB Javonte Williams (knee) Limited DNP Limited Questionable
FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow) Full Full Full
OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) Full Full Full
WR Tim Patrick (hand) Full Full Full
DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Full Full Full
CB Nate Hairston (neck) Not listed Not listed Limited Questionable
And Cincinnati’s final injury report can be seen below.
Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) DNP [Reserve/COVID-19] [COVID-19] Out
QB Joe Burrow (right finger) DNP Full Limited
LS Clark Harris (illness) DNP Full Full
DE Trey Hendrickson (back) DNP Full Full
OL Trey Hill (illness) DNP DNP DNP Questionable
OL Trey Hopkins (illness) DNP Full Full
OT Isaiah Prince (illness) DNP DNP DNP Questionable
DT D.J. Reader (NIR-rest) DNP Full Full
OT Riley Reiff (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out
OL Hakeem Adeniji (knee) Limited Full Full
LB Markus Bailey (neck) Limited Limited Full Questionable
HB Chris Evans (ankle) Limited Limited Full
WR Tee Higgins (ankle) Limited Full Full
WR Stanley Morgan (thigh) Limited Full Full
DT Josh Tupou (knee) Limited Full Full
The Broncos are considered 1.5-point favorites against the Bengals this week. Denver leads the all-time series against Cincinnati 23-10.
