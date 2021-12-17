Broncos injuries: Kenny Young, Dre'Mont Jones doubtful for Week 15

Denver Broncos starting defenders Dre’Mont Jones (foot) and Kenny Young (concussion protocol) are both doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

Fangio also indicated that Broncos running back Javonte Williams (knee) should be good to go.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

DL Dre’Mont Jones (foot) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

ILB Kenny Young (concussion) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

OT Bobby Massie (hip) DNP Limited Limited Questionable

DB Kareem Jackson (back) DNP Limited Limited Questionable

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) DNP Limited Limited Questionable

OLB Stephen Weatherly (illness) DNP Limited Full

RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

DE Shelby Harris (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

RB Javonte Williams (knee) Limited DNP Limited Questionable

FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow) Full Full Full

OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) Full Full Full

WR Tim Patrick (hand) Full Full Full

DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Full Full Full

CB Nate Hairston (neck) Not listed Not listed Limited Questionable

And Cincinnati’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) DNP [Reserve/COVID-19] [COVID-19] Out

QB Joe Burrow (right finger) DNP Full Limited

LS Clark Harris (illness) DNP Full Full

DE Trey Hendrickson (back) DNP Full Full

OL Trey Hill (illness) DNP DNP DNP Questionable

OL Trey Hopkins (illness) DNP Full Full

OT Isaiah Prince (illness) DNP DNP DNP Questionable

DT D.J. Reader (NIR-rest) DNP Full Full

OT Riley Reiff (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out

OL Hakeem Adeniji (knee) Limited Full Full

LB Markus Bailey (neck) Limited Limited Full Questionable

HB Chris Evans (ankle) Limited Limited Full

WR Tee Higgins (ankle) Limited Full Full

WR Stanley Morgan (thigh) Limited Full Full

DT Josh Tupou (knee) Limited Full Full

The Broncos are considered 1.5-point favorites against the Bengals this week. Denver leads the all-time series against Cincinnati 23-10.