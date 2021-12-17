ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos injuries: Kenny Young, Dre'Mont Jones doubtful for Week 15

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qs18w_0dPzJOkV00

Denver Broncos starting defenders Dre’Mont Jones (foot) and Kenny Young (concussion protocol) are both doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

Fangio also indicated that Broncos running back Javonte Williams (knee) should be good to go.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

DL Dre’Mont Jones (foot) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

ILB Kenny Young (concussion) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

OT Bobby Massie (hip) DNP Limited Limited Questionable

DB Kareem Jackson (back) DNP Limited Limited Questionable

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) DNP Limited Limited Questionable

OLB Stephen Weatherly (illness) DNP Limited Full

RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

DE Shelby Harris (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

RB Javonte Williams (knee) Limited DNP Limited Questionable

FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow) Full Full Full

OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) Full Full Full

WR Tim Patrick (hand) Full Full Full

DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Full Full Full

CB Nate Hairston (neck) Not listed Not listed Limited Questionable

And Cincinnati’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) DNP [Reserve/COVID-19] [COVID-19] Out

QB Joe Burrow (right finger) DNP Full Limited

LS Clark Harris (illness) DNP Full Full

DE Trey Hendrickson (back) DNP Full Full

OL Trey Hill (illness) DNP DNP DNP Questionable

OL Trey Hopkins (illness) DNP Full Full

OT Isaiah Prince (illness) DNP DNP DNP Questionable

DT D.J. Reader (NIR-rest) DNP Full Full

OT Riley Reiff (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out

OL Hakeem Adeniji (knee) Limited Full Full

LB Markus Bailey (neck) Limited Limited Full Questionable

HB Chris Evans (ankle) Limited Limited Full

WR Tee Higgins (ankle) Limited Full Full

WR Stanley Morgan (thigh) Limited Full Full

DT Josh Tupou (knee) Limited Full Full

The Broncos are considered 1.5-point favorites against the Bengals this week. Denver leads the all-time series against Cincinnati 23-10.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Kenny Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
Bronco Sports

Broncos in the NFL: Week 15

BOISE, Idaho – Eleven former Boise State football student-athletes saw action in week 15 of the NFL. Here is a look at what all the Broncos in the NFL did in week 15:. Atlanta Falcons (49ers 31, Falcons 13) Avery Williams (CB) – Williams returned three kickoffs for 79...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Dnp#Ilb#Wr#Nir
Raiders

Raiders-Broncos Week 16 Injury Report

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and tight end Darren Waller (knee/back) were once again non-participants for the Raiders to start Week 16. Additionally, running back Josh Jacobs (illness), wide receiver Zay Jones (toe), safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder), linebacker Will Compton (NIR-personal) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos injuries: Lloyd Cushenberry placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. Cushenberry could be cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he has a negative test before then. If Cushenberry is not back in time for the game, Austin Schlottmann and Quinn Meinerz would be the candidates to start in his place, coach Vic Fangio said.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy