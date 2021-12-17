12 Days of Highlights: Deuce Vaughn's 22-yard touchdown catch to beat Texas Tech

Tennessee signed 20 players during the Early Signing Period last week, but those weren't the only additions to the program the Vols made as they have made their first move in the NCAA transfer portal this cycle. Former Florida offensive tackle Gerald Mincey has transferred to Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel addressed the addition after Wednesday morning's bowl practice, the final one on campus in Knoxville for next week's Music City Bowl in Nashville. Heupel and Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee had a previous relationship with Mincey having recruited him at UCF, and his upside and remaining years of eligibility made him an attractive option for the Vols.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO