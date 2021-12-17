ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

12 Days of Highlights: Deuce Vaughn's 22-yard touchdown catch to beat Texas Tech

By Zac Carlson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Christmas right around the corner, we're taking the next 12 days to recap the best Kansas State football highlights from the 2021 regular season. On the fourth day of highlights GoPowercat...

