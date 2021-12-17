Selena Gomez’s New Back Tattoo Has Fans Speculating

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, survived a near-fatal battle with double pneumonia and the star couldn't be more proud of her for sharing her story. Speaking with PEOPLE, Teefey, 45, recalled the struggle in shooting the December cover of Entrepreneur magazine with her superstar daughter and Newsette founder Daniella Pierson in support of their new mental health company, Wondermind. "I almost passed out doing the shoot," she admitted. "We had to break so many times, but all my friends and loved ones around me helped me get through it. I was smiling and laughing most of the time because I was going to faint. Don't judge how someone looks because you don't know what's underneath that picture."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO