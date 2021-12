A bunion is a bony prominence, or bump, that can form on the inner border of the foot, near the base of your big toe. This condition (also known as hallux valgus) occurs when the first metatarsal bone starts to move away from the second metatarsal bone in the forefoot. The separation that occurs between the first and second toes causes the big toe to angle outward towards the other toes and a bony bump to form.

