Starbucks union vote may not lead to more organized labor at restaurants, owners say

Members of the labor union that have been on strike against Kellogg’s (NYSE: K) since Oct. 5 have accepted a collective bargaining agreement and will end their walkout. What Happened: Approximately 1,400 Kellogg’s employees at the company’s cereal plants in Memphis, Omaha, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Battle Creek, Michigan, approved the agreement after rejected two previous pacts that were negotiated between the company and their union, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM).
Comments / 0